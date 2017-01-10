Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

Bayern Munich have confirmed Holger Badstuber has joined Schalke on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has struggled for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti since recovering full fitness and asked to be allowed to leave to find consistent first-team football.

"Badstuber is moving to FC Schalke 04 on loan for the remainder of the season after an agreement was reached between Badstuber, his adviser, Bayern and Schalke," a statement from the Bundesliga champions confirmed.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Holger deserves to play. He's been injured so often but now he's physically fit again and would like to play more games.

"That's why he asked us to allow him to go out on loan to Schalke, and we gladly agreed. We hope Holger will get plenty of minutes under his belt in the coming months, and we wish him all the best."

Badstuber, who will complete a medical at Veltins Arena in the coming days, said: "I'm thankful that Bayern have complied with my request.

"I'd like to get some much-needed match practice at Schalke and I'm looking forward to my time in Gelsenkirchen."

In a separate Twitter statement, Badstuber, who is out of contract at the end of the season, posted a message in which he appeared to say farewell to the Bayern fans.

"Dear Bayern fans, most of you know already that I leave the club and am now moving to Schalke," he said.

"You've always kept me faithful and I carry you with me in my heart wherever I am. Thank you for your outstanding support.

"I was always good at looking ahead. And so I do now. I am looking forward to helping my new team especially to playing football, of course."

The centre-back progressed through the Bayern youth system after joining from Stuttgart in 2002.

A series of injuries, including cruciate knee ligament damage and persistent thigh muscle problems, has restricted his involvement throughout the past three seasons.

Manchester City had been linked with a move for the player, with former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola thought to be keen on bolstering his defensive options at Eithad Stadium before the transfer window closes.