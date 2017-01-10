Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen

Bayern Munich recorded a 5-0 friendly win over Eupen on Tuesday to start 2017 on a high.

The reigning Bundesliga champions won their final six matches of 2016 and will be looking to build on that form in the second half of the season as they chase the treble.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong starting XI against the Belgian side, including Mats Hummels, Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski, and it was former Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels who opened the scoring from close range late in the first half.

Ancelotti made seven changes to his line-up at half-time, but that did not stop the Bavarians from doubling their lead early in the second half via promising youngster Fabian Benko.

Bayern continued to dominate and it was Arturo Vidal who added a third, before Douglas Costa made it four after rounding the goalkeeper.

Things did not end there, however, as the 18-year-old Benko doubled his personal tally to cap a fine substitute cameo and have the final say.

Bayern return to Bundesliga action on January 20, when they lock horns with Freiburg.