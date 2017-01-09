United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have avoided Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth-round draw.

Defending champions United thumped Reading 4-0 to earn a place in the hat and they will entertain Championship side and 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic.

It is a tie that gives former United reserves manager Warren Joyce a return to Old Trafford.

Chelsea will play host in a local derby against Brentford, while Liverpool will face Wolves at Anfield if they overcome Plymouth Argyle in a third-round replay at Home Park on January 18.

Arsenal could also avoid top-flight opposition as they take on the winner of Southampton's match against Norwich City, while Manchester City have been drawn an away trip to either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace.

Tottenham will entertain League Two side Wycombe Wanderers, and Premier League champions Leicester City travel to Derby County.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Tottenham v Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County v Leicester City

Oxford United v Birmingham City/Newcastle United

Sutton United/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge United/Leeds United

Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle v Wolves

Norwich City/Southampton v Arsenal

Ipswich Town/Lincoln City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood Town

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool/Barnsley

Fulham v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley



Bolton Wanderers/Crystal Palace v Manchester City