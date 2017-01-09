United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have avoided Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth-round draw.
Defending champions United thumped Reading 4-0 to earn a place in the hat and they will entertain Championship side and 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic.
It is a tie that gives former United reserves manager Warren Joyce a return to Old Trafford.
Chelsea will play host in a local derby against Brentford, while Liverpool will face Wolves at Anfield if they overcome Plymouth Argyle in a third-round replay at Home Park on January 18.
Arsenal could also avoid top-flight opposition as they take on the winner of Southampton's match against Norwich City, while Manchester City have been drawn an away trip to either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace.
Tottenham will entertain League Two side Wycombe Wanderers, and Premier League champions Leicester City travel to Derby County.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Tottenham v Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County v Leicester City
Oxford United v Birmingham City/Newcastle United
Sutton United/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge United/Leeds United
Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle v Wolves
Norwich City/Southampton v Arsenal
Ipswich Town/Lincoln City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield Town
Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool/Barnsley
Fulham v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Bolton Wanderers/Crystal Palace v Manchester City
