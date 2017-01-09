Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award

Malaysian attacker Mohd Faiz Subri has won the FIFA Puskas Award for 2016.
The 29-year-old's award-winning goal was scored in February for Penang against Pahang in the Malaysia Super League, an unstoppable free-kick which swerved incredibly and flew into the top corner.
Subri was named as the winner at Monday's ceremony in Zurich, beating fellow finalists Marlone and Daniuska Rodriguez, with Brazil legend Ronaldo presenting him with the trophy.
"Honestly it never crossed my mind that I would be at this level and be able to stand with world-class players," said Subri.
"I would like to say thank you to my team, my coach, my family, my father, my mother and all the people who voted me - thank you very much."
There were initially 10 candidates to win the vote, which decides the best goal between September 30 2015 and September 30 2016, before they were narrowed down to three.
Subri polled 59.5 per cent, ahead of Marlone with 22.86 per cent and Rodriguez with 10.01 per cent.
The rest of the vote was made up of 7.68 per cent, which came for the other goals before the list was narrowed down.
Congratulations, Mohd Faiz Subri!— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 9, 2017
Winner of the FIFA #Puskás Award 2016 #TheBest https://t.co/LO8lWBKxpn pic.twitter.com/4afxRz71wO
Marlone scored a magnificent goal for Corinthians in a Copa Libertadores match against Cobresal in April, controlling a cross with his chest to set himself up for an acrobatic volley.
Rodriguez's strike came for Venezuela in the South American Under-17 Women's Championship in March, with her amazing dribble bamboozling defenders Sofia Montoya and Manuela Venegas before she delivered a thumping finish.
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Hal Robson-Kanu were among the players to miss out when the field was cut down from 10.
Fans from around the world had the opportunity to vote on FIFA's website and across social media, with the award named in honour of Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.
The 2015 award had been won by Wendell Lira of Goianesia, while Real Madrid's James Rodriguez won in 2014 after a goal at the World Cup for Colombia against Uruguay.
|Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award
|United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw
|Gunning for Ronaldo: Messi and Aubameyang ahead as 2017 race begins
|Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men´s Player
|Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award
|Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men´s Coach
|Gilardino joins struggling Pescara
|Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
|Knee injury rules Boufal out of AFCON
|Brazil´s Ronaldo endorses Cristiano´s Ballon d´Or triumph
|Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping allegations
|Fonte to miss EFL Cup semi amid uncertain future
|Giroud close to new Arsenal contract
|Hazard: I was like a ghost last season
|Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
|Leipzig game the first time Bayern played really well - Ancelotti
|Boost for Real Madrid as Ramos returns to team training
|Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala
|´We should embrace him while he´s here´ - Jones lauds Rooney legacy
|Bacca to snub huge China offers for AC Milan stay, says agent
|Ntep fills Draxler void at Wolfsburg
|Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal
|Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
|Ronaldo favourite to add FIFA award to Ballon d´Or triumph
|Furious Pique stands by referee criticism after alleged Tebas gesture
|Perin in tears after tearing knee ligament again
|Drogba hints at Marseille return
|Conte unsure over Terry future
|Hernandez ´happy´ in Bundesliga
|Ronaldo like a 12th player during Euro 2016 final – Santos
|Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links
|Bailly wants Lindelof at United
|Luis Enrique: We deserved to beat Villarreal
|´I´m staying at Juventus until they kick me out´ - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours
|Rakitic absence not related to City rumours - Luis Enrique
|Turin for a rough time: Away teams helpless as Juventus make Serie A history
|Villarreal 1 Barcelona 1: Messi rescues point with late free-kick
|Juventus 3 Bologna 0: Higuain at the double as Bianconeri set new Serie A record
|Bacca was relaxed during goal drought, says Montella
|Ozil: My Arsenal future depends on Wenger stay
|Marotta confirms Evra considering Juve exit
|Look away now Spurs fans... Vincent Janssen is the least effective striker in the Premier League
|AC Milan 1 Cagliari 0: Drought-breaking Bacca snatches dramatic win
|´John didn´t deserve this´ - Conte says Chelsea will appeal Terry red card
|Villa victory will boost confidence of fringe players - Pochettino
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool´s youngsters held as Chelsea, Spurs and Boro progress
|Kane reveals truth behind Tottenham omission
|Tottenham 2 Aston Villa 0: Davies´ first Spurs goal provides spark
|Chelsea 4 Peterborough United 1: Pedro at the double as Terry sees red in routine win
|Lahm not ready for Bayern retirement
|Our full team could have drawn with Plymouth too! - Klopp
|Lizarazu: Zidane smarter than Benitez over Ronaldo
|Ancelotti sets injured Thiago Arsenal target
|Felipe Melo seals Palmeiras switch
|Liverpool 0 Plymouth Argyle 0: Youngest team in hosts´ history held in FA Cup
|Pioli delighted with progress as Inter keep up Champions League chase
|Torino claim Arsenal Belotti bid has been rejected
|Udinese 1 Inter 2: Perisic double keeps winning run going
|Liverpool name youngest team in their history against Plymouth
|Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan
|Brandt: I´m not scared of rejecting Bayern again
|Rooney hits out at Evans shirt ´snub´ coverage
|Rakitic dropped from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal
|Draxler wins PSG praise after dream debut
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3: Sky Blues win thriller
|Evra could stay at Juve, says agent
|Wenger backs Toral for Rangers move
|Emery pleased with Ben Arfa in central role
|Wenger: Giroud deserved captaincy
|´Football is our life´ - Conte wants long coaching career
|Guardiola: I have made mistakes
|Mourinho: Depay could still have a future at Manchester United
|Mihajlovic rejects China move after wages give him ´sleepless nights´
|Napoli 2 Sampdoria 1: Debutant Tonelli grabs last-gasp win over 10-man visitors
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Bastia 0: Draxler nets on debut to seal rout
|Roma want to sign West Ham winger Feghouli
|Giroud and Ramsey surprised by Preston commitment
|Preston can feel unlucky - Wenger
|Ake set to return to Chelsea
|Pitarch walks as Valencia´s woes mount
|Juventus drop Evra as exit door beckons
|´We depend on him´ - Simeone relieved as Griezmann ends drought
|Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2: Another Giroud late show seals fourth-round place
|Hughes slams Bojan and Imbula displays in Stoke cup loss
|Snodgrass staying unless special offer received - Silva
|Rashford delighted to end goal drought
|Griezmann: We are playing like Atletico Madrid again
|Koeman baffled after ´sloppy attitude´ costs Everton
|Mourinho confirms Pogba and Ibrahimovic will return against Hull
|FA Cup review: United continue Manchester magic, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth humbled
|Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
|Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
|Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
|Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
|Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
|Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
|Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
|Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
|´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
|Robben refusing to rule out China switch
|Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
|Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
|Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
|Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
|Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
|Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
|Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
|Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
|Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
|A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
|Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
|Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
|Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
|Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
|Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
|Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
|Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
|Henderson set to return for United clash
|Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
|Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
|Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
|Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form