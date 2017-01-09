Hazard: I was like a ghost last season

Eden Hazard has admitted he was "like a ghost" during Chelsea's dismal campaign in 2015-16.

The Belgium international won the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year and was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after inspiring Jose Mourinho's side to the title two seasons ago.

Hazard's performance level then dipped markedly last term and he failed to score in the Premier League before April, with Mourinho having left Stamford Bridge 16 games into the season.

However, the 26-year-old has recaptured some of his best form in Antonio Conte's table-topping side and he is determined to re-establish his place as the leading light in the division.

"I was the best player two years ago, but last season I was like a ghost," he told Fox Sports. "I want to be the best again and win titles."

Hazard, who was an unused substitute in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough on Sunday, has set his sights on reaching the final at Wembley in order to complete his medal collection from his time in England.

"The league is important but the FA Cup even more as I've never won it," he added.