Drogba hints at Marseille return

Didier Drogba says he still hopes to return to Marseille and has revealed that he has received an offer to join a club in Ligue 1.
The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving Montreal Impact and has been linked with a possible move back to Chelsea in a coaching capacity.
But Drogba, who insists he does not want to retire, has hinted at a return to the club where he scored 32 goals in a single season before transferring to Stamford Bridge in 2004.
"There is an option for a return to France, but I will no say more," the striker, who has expressed an interest in going back to Marseille a number of times in his career, told Canal +.
"I hope to be able to keep my promise one day [to go back to Marseille]. You just have to take the time to sit down and talk.
"My comeback at OM has been the eternal question for more than 12 years now. I respond every time and people say I'm just talking.
"But you let a player go, he makes a good living financially from then on, and now you want him to come back and divide his salary in two. And after that, you say he doesn't like Marseille. Who works to earn less? Nobody.
"I would like to come back as a player. I've even done what was necessary to make it happen. But I can't force the board to take me back.
"I want to play. I still have my legs and I'm still like a kid with the ball. My knee got a bit aggravated, but I feel good. Why should I stop?"
