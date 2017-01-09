Related

Article

Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal

9 January 2017 11:23

Thibaut Courtois may be regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football but the Chelsea stopper proved he is equally adept with his feet with a stunning goal in training.

The Belgium international was taking part in a free-kick drill and showed his team-mates how it should be done with a wonderful effort that flew into the top left-hand corner via the crossbar.

David Luiz is Chelsea's go-to man at set-pieces but don't be surprised to see Courtois putting his hand up in future if the opportunity arises!

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 20 +27 49
2 Liverpool 20 +25 44
3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +25 42
4 Manchester City 20 +19 42
5 Arsenal 20 +22 41

