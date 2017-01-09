Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal

Thibaut Courtois may be regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football but the Chelsea stopper proved he is equally adept with his feet with a stunning goal in training.

The Belgium international was taking part in a free-kick drill and showed his team-mates how it should be done with a wonderful effort that flew into the top left-hand corner via the crossbar.

David Luiz is Chelsea's go-to man at set-pieces but don't be surprised to see Courtois putting his hand up in future if the opportunity arises!