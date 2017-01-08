Pioli delighted with progress as Inter keep up Champions League chase

Stefano Pioli believes Inter are beginning to show commitment to his intended playing style following their hard-fought win over Udinese on Sunday.

Late goals in each half from Ivan Perisic saw the visitors come from behind to triumph 2-1 at Stadio Friuli and move back to within five points of the Champions League places.

Inter were second-best in the first half but responded well to Jakub Jankto's goal after the break to claim a fifth win in a row in all competitions.

And although Pioli acknowledges they can still get better, the head coach feels there is a growing eagerness among the players to adhere to their style.

"We didn't start the way we wanted but we stood firm, working as a team," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Udinese are strong at home, so I congratulate my boys for the second half. I'm very happy for them.

"We have to improve in many situations. On top of the talent, we had hard work on the pitch, and we were rewarded. Now there is a desire to play in a certain way."

Inter's recent results have given fans real hope of a return to European competition next season, but Pioli has warned his players not to become complacent.

"The hard work after the holidays has paid off," he said to Sky Sport Italia. "The victory is a message to ourselves: we know we're doing good things but we must continue to grow and know that our future lies in the work we do every day.

"I am satisfied and I have confidence in these players, they're showing me their personality and quality. We're united, the board supports us and we have great ambitions.

"But we can't think about the future. We're still lagging behind and we must think of the week ahead."