Marotta confirms Evra considering Juve exit

Patrice Evra was left out of the Juventus squad for Sunday's match at home to Bologna as he considers his future at the Serie A champions, according to chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

French defender Evra has been an important figure for Juve since joining from Manchester United in 2014.

The 35-year-old, who has added two Scudetti to his career trophy haul during his time in Italy, has been linked with a return to Old Trafford, as well as a potential move to Spain with Valencia.

And Marotta confirmed the France international could be set to leave Juventus Stadium during the transfer window.

"Evra was not called up to the squad because he's thinking about his future," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement.

"It's only right he's taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 years old going towards 36. We'll see next week.

"I don't think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello."