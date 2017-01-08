Liverpool name youngest team in their history against Plymouth

Liverpool have named the youngest team in their history for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Plymouth Argyle.

The Reds' starting XI comes in at an average age of just 21 years and 296 days, which the club have confirmed is the lowest on record - beating the mark of 22 years and 303 days of the line-up that overcame Wolves 3-1 in 1965.

The team includes senior players like Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno, but also features 17-year-old Ben Woodburn and 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have never lost an FA Cup tie against a team in the fourth tier, a run that encompasses 15 games.