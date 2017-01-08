Related

Article

Guardiola: I have made mistakes

8 January 2017 00:42

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has acknowledged a number of his decisions since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium have not paid off, while he is adamant he is not trying to change the English game.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has received his fair share of criticism for his tendency to try new formations and use players in new positions and Guardiola has admitted he has made some mistakes as he looks to get to grips with the Premier League.

"Sometimes I have an idea: three at the back or play a player like this. And sometimes it did not work and when that happens it is always the manager and I never complain to the players," Guardiola told reporters.

"Because when I see them training, how they suffer and what they did in the last game against Burnley after 65, 70 minutes with 10 against 11, two days later after Anfield. They want to do that. 

"You have to look at yourself and see what [you] have to do to help them find each other and play to each other more fluently, not all the time with [aggression] and all these kind of things. That is my job. I have to help them. And I tell them. And most of the times we were not good, it was my responsibility.

"And at times my ideas were not good, because I am still in the process to know the players, to know what is the best position, the best way to play, to adapt to them. I am not going to change England and I do not want to do that.

"Of course, it is going to change me. That is why I came here, to be changed. That is nice. When I do all my career the same thing, 15 or 20 years as a coach, it is boring. I come here and I said a thousand million times, I try to adapt to English football in the way I believe you can do that."

