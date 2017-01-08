Evra could stay at Juve, says agent

Juventus defender Patrice Evra could still remain with the club despite being linked with a move to Manchester United and Valencia, according to his agent.
Evra, 35, is contracted until the end of the season but could seemingly leave the Serie A champions in January.
The full-back's agent, Federico Pastorello, also said there was a possibility Evra would remain at Juve.
"It's not certain he will leave Juventus," Pastorello told Juvenews.eu.
He added: "We'll see what happens over the next few days."
Evra has struggled for game time this season, making just six league appearances for Juve, although he has started all six of their Champions League matches.
He was also left out of the squad for Sunday's Serie A clash against Bologna.
