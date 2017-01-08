Chelsea 4 Peterborough United 1: Pedro at the double as Terry sees red in routine win

Pedro struck twice and Michy Batshuayi and Willian were also on target as Chelsea secured a routine 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round, despite John Terry's second-half red card.
Antonio Conte rotated his squad for his first taste of FA Cup action, with captain Terry restored to the starting line-up, Kurt Zouma making his first senior start in 11 months and Batshuayi deputising for Diego Costa.
Chelsea went in front after 17 minutes of Sunday's tie at Stamford Bridge despite the changes, though, with Pedro thumping home after Luke McGee had saved Nathaniel Chalobah's powerful drive.
The Spaniard inexplicably hit the crossbar from close range, but Batshuayi did double the lead with a powerful strike following a clinical break for his fourth Chelsea goal.
Willian made it 3-0 early in the second half, before captain Terry - making his first Blues start since October - was shown a straight red card for foul on Lee Angol.
Tom Nichols provided League One Peterborough with the briefest hope of a comeback, only for Pedro to coolly score his second and Chelsea's fourth to round off a comfortable afternoon for the Premier League leaders, who returned to winning ways following their 2-0 loss at Tottenham last time out.
Chelsea consequently extend their run of not being eliminated from the third-round stage since the 1997-98 season, while Peterborough have not beaten a top-flight side since 1965.
The Blues survived an early scare when Asmir Begovic smothered Angol's poor effort from Marcus Maddison's right-wing cross.
However, Chelsea were soon causing problems at corners as Gary Cahill and Terry - making his 50th FA Cup start - forced saves from McGee.
McGee could do nothing about Chelsea's first goal, though. Chalobah's long-range strike was parried into the path of Pedro, who rifled the follow-up into the top-right corner after cleverly selling the defender a dummy.
Batshuayi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were both denied by McGee, before Pedro somehow struck the crossbar from six yards.
But Chelsea were 2-0 up shortly before half-time. Loftus-Cheek laid Branislav Ivanovic's cross into Batshuayi's path and the Belgium striker angled his shot powerfully past McGee.
Batshuayi laid on a great chance for Loftus-Cheek two minutes after the restart, but the midfielder slotted his shot just wide.
That miss was soon forgotten as Willian extended the lead after 51 minutes. Peterborough's high line was exposed as Pedro raced clear down the left and he found Willian, who was given too much space to bend a fine finish across McGee.
Terry's clumsy foul on Angol saw the skipper earn a straight red card and Peterborough's hopes of an unlikely fightback were boosted when Nichols slotted home Michael Smith's cross to make it 3-1.
Pedro extinguished the visitors' chances with 15 minutes to go, however, stroking home from the edge of the area from Batshuayi's lay-off as Chelsea, who have lost just one of their last 35 FA Cup home games against lower-league opposition, cruised into the fourth round.
|Villa victory will boost confidence of fringe players - Pochettino
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool´s youngsters held as Chelsea, Spurs and Boro progress
|Kane reveals truth behind Tottenham omission
|Tottenham 2 Aston Villa 0: Davies´ first Spurs goal provides spark
|Chelsea 4 Peterborough United 1: Pedro at the double as Terry sees red in routine win
|Lahm not ready for Bayern retirement
|Our full team could have drawn with Plymouth too! - Klopp
|Lizarazu: Zidane smarter than Benitez over Ronaldo
|Ancelotti sets injured Thiago Arsenal target
|Felipe Melo seals Palmeiras switch
|Liverpool 0 Plymouth Argyle 0: Youngest team in hosts´ history held in FA Cup
|Pioli delighted with progress as Inter keep up Champions League chase
|Torino claim Arsenal Belotti bid has been rejected
|Udinese 1 Inter 2: Perisic double keeps winning run going
|Liverpool name youngest team in their history against Plymouth
|Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan
|Brandt: I´m not scared of rejecting Bayern again
|Rooney hits out at Evans shirt ´snub´ coverage
|Rakitic dropped from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal
|Draxler wins PSG praise after dream debut
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3: Sky Blues win thriller
|Evra could stay at Juve, says agent
|Wenger backs Toral for Rangers move
|Emery pleased with Ben Arfa in central role
|Wenger: Giroud deserved captaincy
|´Football is our life´ - Conte wants long coaching career
|Guardiola: I have made mistakes
|Mourinho: Depay could still have a future at Manchester United
|Mihajlovic rejects China move after wages give him ´sleepless nights´
|Napoli 2 Sampdoria 1: Debutant Tonelli grabs last-gasp win over 10-man visitors
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Bastia 0: Draxler nets on debut to seal rout
|Roma want to sign West Ham winger Feghouli
|Giroud and Ramsey surprised by Preston commitment
|Preston can feel unlucky - Wenger
|Ake set to return to Chelsea
|Pitarch walks as Valencia´s woes mount
|Juventus drop Evra as exit door beckons
|´We depend on him´ - Simeone relieved as Griezmann ends drought
|Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2: Another Giroud late show seals fourth-round place
|Hughes slams Bojan and Imbula displays in Stoke cup loss
|Snodgrass staying unless special offer received - Silva
|Rashford delighted to end goal drought
|Griezmann: We are playing like Atletico Madrid again
|Koeman baffled after ´sloppy attitude´ costs Everton
|Mourinho confirms Pogba and Ibrahimovic will return against Hull
|FA Cup review: United continue Manchester magic, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth humbled
|Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
|Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
|Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
|Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
|Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
|Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
|Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
|Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
|´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
|Robben refusing to rule out China switch
|Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
|Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
|Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
|Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
|Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
|Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
|Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
|Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
|Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
|A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
|Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
|Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
|Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
|Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
|Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
|Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
|Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
|Henderson set to return for United clash
|Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
|Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
|Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
|Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form
|Guardiola: Manchester City must believe they can beat any team
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 5: Guardiola bites back to silence London Stadium
|Karanka eyes more attacking additions at Boro
|Liverpool players to refuse autographs over safety fears
|Coquelin loving Xhaka partnership
|Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues
|Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele
|Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola
|Pogba names three best goals
|Allardyce warns Palace to respect Bolton
|Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor
|Simeone: Continued growth is what counts
|Hughes wants Bojan to stay at Stoke
|Rooney and Romero to start against Reading
|PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery
|Mourinho: Schweinsteiger will get chances to play in January
|´I´m not the Special One, I´m Marco Silva´ - New Hull boss rejects Mourinho comparisons
|Defoe going nowhere after Sunderland reject West Ham bid
|No more Chinese sales for Conte
|Mourinho rates Depay and Schneiderlin exit chances at ´zero per cent´
|Leipzig director Rangnick rules out Forsberg sale
|Pogba: I was Griezmann´s confidant during Atletico struggles
|Alli ´one of the best´ in the Premier League - Pochettino
|Batshuayi poised to start Chelsea cup tie
|´I was always watching him´ - Pogba hails hero Zidane
|Pogba tips Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Neymar and Suarez to break Messi and Ronaldo stranglehold
|Zidane motivated for Madrid to equal Barcelona´s record
|A-League Review: Franjic ends City´s winless run in Valkanis´ first game
|´Money is important´ - Mertens backs Witsel´s CSL move
|Ronaldo on board with Zidane´s rotation policy
|Mourinho refuses to name best-ever XI
|Todt named Hamburg sporting director
|Guardiola´s anger is good for me, says Klopp
|Matip won´t rush Liverpool comeback
|Xavi backs Chinese Super League to take Europe´s best
|Mourinho backs World Cup expansion proposal
|Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out
|Osimhen explains rejecting Arsenal for Wolfsburg
|Ndidi in contention to make Leicester debut at Everton
|Mikel to leave Chelsea for CSL´s Tianjin Teda
|Bilic: City lacking confidence under Guardiola
|Aguero hails Messi as world´s best
|Muller unsurprised by Guardiola´s City battle
|Pique slams referee after Barca loss
|Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
|Dembele lauds Spurs´ maturity
|Luis Enrique praises battling Barca after narrow loss
|Wenger to rest ´jaded´ Sanchez against Preston