Sydney FC extended their unbeaten run to start the A-League season to 14 matches with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Central Coast Mariners.
Brazilian striker Bobo scored a brace either side of half-time in Gosford on Sunday to put Sydney in a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead, only for the Mariners to fight back through Roy O'Donovan and Scott Galloway.
Fabio Ferreira also missed a penalty for the home side between those goals and that ultimately proved costly as David Carney headed home Sydney's winner - which appeared to be offside - in the 77th minute.
With their win, Sydney are seven-points clear of Melbourne Victory atop the table, while the Mariners remain second-bottom.
The visitors looked the more likely to score from the outset, but they had to wait until the 43rd minute to make the breakthrough.
Filip Holosko flicked on a header and Bobo took a touch before firing past a helpless Paul Izzo from inside the area.
The striker's second goal was far simpler, the in-form Milos Ninkovic doing the hard work before poking a pass for Bobo to strike into an empty net.
O'Donovan halved the arrears in the 66th minute before Connor Pain won a penalty after being brought down by Rhyan Grant in the area, but Ferreira put his spot-kick well over the bar.
Undeterred, Central Coast continued to push for equaliser and Galloway duly scrambled home to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute.
Parity lasted just a minute, however, before Carney headed in a Michael Zullo cross from the left and the goal stood despite the suspicions of offside.
|Rooney hits out at Evans shirt ´snub´ coverage
|Rakitic dropped from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal
|Draxler wins PSG praise after dream debut
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3: Sky Blues win thriller
|Evra could stay at Juve, says agent
|Wenger backs Toral for Rangers move
|Emery pleased with Ben Arfa in central role
|Wenger: Giroud deserved captaincy
|´Football is our life´ - Conte wants long coaching career
|Guardiola: I have made mistakes
|Mourinho: Depay could still have a future at Manchester United
|Mihajlovic rejects China move after wages give him ´sleepless nights´
|Napoli 2 Sampdoria 1: Debutant Tonelli grabs last-gasp win over 10-man visitors
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Bastia 0: Draxler nets on debut to seal rout
|Roma want to sign West Ham winger Feghouli
|Giroud and Ramsey surprised by Preston commitment
|Preston can feel unlucky - Wenger
|Ake set to return to Chelsea
|Pitarch walks as Valencia´s woes mount
|Juventus drop Evra as exit door beckons
|´We depend on him´ - Simeone relieved as Griezmann ends drought
|Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2: Another Giroud late show seals fourth-round place
|Hughes slams Bojan and Imbula displays in Stoke cup loss
|Snodgrass staying unless special offer received - Silva
|Rashford delighted to end goal drought
|Griezmann: We are playing like Atletico Madrid again
|Koeman baffled after ´sloppy attitude´ costs Everton
|Mourinho confirms Pogba and Ibrahimovic will return against Hull
|FA Cup review: United continue Manchester magic, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth humbled
|Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
|Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
|Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
|Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
|Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
|Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
|Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
|Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
|´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
|Robben refusing to rule out China switch
|Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
|Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
|Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
|Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
|Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
|Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
|Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
|Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
|Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
|A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
|Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
|Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
|Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
|Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
|Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
|Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
|Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
|Henderson set to return for United clash
|Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
|Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
|Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
|Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form
|Guardiola: Manchester City must believe they can beat any team
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 5: Guardiola bites back to silence London Stadium
|Karanka eyes more attacking additions at Boro
|Liverpool players to refuse autographs over safety fears
|Coquelin loving Xhaka partnership
|Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues
|Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele
|Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola
|Pogba names three best goals
|Allardyce warns Palace to respect Bolton
|Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor
|Simeone: Continued growth is what counts
|Hughes wants Bojan to stay at Stoke
|Rooney and Romero to start against Reading
|PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery
|Mourinho: Schweinsteiger will get chances to play in January
|´I´m not the Special One, I´m Marco Silva´ - New Hull boss rejects Mourinho comparisons
|Defoe going nowhere after Sunderland reject West Ham bid
|No more Chinese sales for Conte
|Mourinho rates Depay and Schneiderlin exit chances at ´zero per cent´
|Leipzig director Rangnick rules out Forsberg sale
|Pogba: I was Griezmann´s confidant during Atletico struggles
|Alli ´one of the best´ in the Premier League - Pochettino
|Batshuayi poised to start Chelsea cup tie
|´I was always watching him´ - Pogba hails hero Zidane
|Pogba tips Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Neymar and Suarez to break Messi and Ronaldo stranglehold
|Zidane motivated for Madrid to equal Barcelona´s record
|A-League Review: Franjic ends City´s winless run in Valkanis´ first game
|´Money is important´ - Mertens backs Witsel´s CSL move
|Ronaldo on board with Zidane´s rotation policy
|Mourinho refuses to name best-ever XI
|Todt named Hamburg sporting director
|Guardiola´s anger is good for me, says Klopp
|Matip won´t rush Liverpool comeback
|Xavi backs Chinese Super League to take Europe´s best
|Mourinho backs World Cup expansion proposal
|Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out
|Osimhen explains rejecting Arsenal for Wolfsburg
|Ndidi in contention to make Leicester debut at Everton
|Mikel to leave Chelsea for CSL´s Tianjin Teda
|Bilic: City lacking confidence under Guardiola
|Aguero hails Messi as world´s best
|Muller unsurprised by Guardiola´s City battle
|Pique slams referee after Barca loss
|Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
|Dembele lauds Spurs´ maturity
|Luis Enrique praises battling Barca after narrow loss
|Wenger to rest ´jaded´ Sanchez against Preston