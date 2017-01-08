Related

Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3: Sky Blues win thriller

8 January 2017 09:18

Sydney FC extended their unbeaten run to start the A-League season to 14 matches with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Central Coast Mariners.

Brazilian striker Bobo scored a brace either side of half-time in Gosford on Sunday to put Sydney in a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead, only for the Mariners to fight back through Roy O'Donovan and Scott Galloway.

Fabio Ferreira also missed a penalty for the home side between those goals and that ultimately proved costly as David Carney headed home Sydney's winner - which appeared to be offside - in the 77th minute.

With their win, Sydney are seven-points clear of Melbourne Victory atop the table, while the Mariners remain second-bottom.

The visitors looked the more likely to score from the outset, but they had to wait until the 43rd minute to make the breakthrough.

Filip Holosko flicked on a header and Bobo took a touch before firing past a helpless Paul Izzo from inside the area.

The striker's second goal was far simpler, the in-form Milos Ninkovic doing the hard work before poking a pass for Bobo to strike into an empty net.

O'Donovan halved the arrears in the 66th minute before Connor Pain won a penalty after being brought down by Rhyan Grant in the area, but Ferreira put his spot-kick well over the bar.

Undeterred, Central Coast continued to push for equaliser and Galloway duly scrambled home to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute.

Parity lasted just a minute, however, before Carney headed in a Michael Zullo cross from the left and the goal stood despite the suspicions of offside.

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 14 +27 36
2 Melbourne Victory 13 +18 29
3 Melbourne City 14 +5 23
4 Brisbane Roar 14 +1 21
5 Perth Glory 14 -4 17
6 Newcastle Jets 14 -4 16
7 Western Sydne… 14 -7 14
8 Wellington Phoenix 13 -6 12
9 Central Coast … 14 -15 10
10 Adelaide United 14 -15 7

