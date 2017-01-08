Bacca was relaxed during goal drought, says Montella

Carlos Bacca was relaxed throughout his AC Milan goal drought, head coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed.

The Colombia international ended a wait of over three months for a goal with a vital 88th-minute strike at San Siro on Sunday as Milan beat Cagliari 1-0.

Montella says Bacca never panicked during his barren run and now wants fellow forward M'Baye Niang, who has not scored since October 16, to do the same.

"He has always been relaxed and I'm happy that he got the goal," Montella said to Sky Italia.

"I used to be a striker, so I know how important a goal is. Now I am waiting for M'Baye Niang to get a goal because he is improving mentally.

"We started the game well but in the second half we lost some intensity and ran a few risks at the end when we moved to 4-2-4.

"But I am satisfied with this win and how we achieved it. The foundations are there, we just need to get more shots on target and attack the opposition defence a bit more in future."

Midfielder Suso was relieved to see fifth-placed Milan keep pace with the teams closest to them in Serie A after Roma, Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta and Inter all won.

"We knew that all the other teams had won this weekend, so it was a very, very important result for us," he said.

"It is early to talk about the Champions League, we have to keep focusing on one game at a time and reaching Europe.

"It was difficult. Cagliari fought hard and defended very well, but we managed to break them down in the end."

The competition for European spots is fierce in Serie A. Milan, who have a game in hand, are only two points adrift of Napoli in third but just three ahead of Inter in seventh.