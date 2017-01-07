Robben refusing to rule out China switch

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has refused to rule out a potential move to the Chinese Super League, but expects to stay in Germany for another season.

Robben's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of June and China is becoming an increasingly viable option for European and South American players.

The big-spending teams in the CSL have lured John Obi Mikel, Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Axel Witsel to the country this month, with the likes of the likes of Hulk, Jackson Martinez and Alex Teixeira already playing in China.

Asked about the prospect of a move to the CSL, Robben said: "Everyone has to personally assess this. You must never say that this is not an option. But also do not say that you want to go.

"I am now at Bayern. Of course, I plan a little, I talk to my wife. I am now at the top level. You must see what comes next.

"My family comes first, but the life experience, living elsewhere - in the USA, in China - might come. But maybe not. Maybe I'll go back home [to the Netherlands]. I do not rule out anything.

"The extension of the contract is not yet an issue. I'm concentrating on the next six months and I want to win the championship.

"I have no deadline, if it comes it comes. I only concentrate on football. I still have a contract, after that I'll stay another year, maybe another year [after that]."

On when he will finish his career, the 32-year-old said: "I still love to play and have fun on the pitch. If you are over 30, you know that the end comes nearer. But I do not know yet when this will be with me. This may have to be decided spontaneously."