Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet after being presented with his fourth Ballon d'Or at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid ran out 5-0 winners over LaLiga strugglers Granada.

Isco hit a first-half brace and the other goals came from familiar and unfamiliar sources respectively, as Karim Benzema and Casemiro got in on the act.

The victory means Madrid are now 39 games unbeaten, pulling level with Barcelona's all-time Spanish record – a streak they halted themselves with a 2-1 Clasico win at Camp Nou last April.

Zinedine Zidane's side sit six points clear of Barca at the top of LaLiga and will break new ground if they avoid defeat at Sevilla on Thursday, in a Copa del Rey tie where they hold a 3-0 aggregate advantage.

Madrid have only dropped eight points in the top flight all season – one fewer than second bottom Granada have managed in total and Lucas Alcaraz's men appear condemned to a grim battle for survival.

Ronaldo was honoured by a pre-match ceremony featuring former Ballon d'Or winners and ex-Madrid stars Raymond Kopa, Luis Figo, Michael Owen, Zidane and former Brazil striker Ronaldo, but it was the other members of the hosts' front three who combined for the 12th-minute opener.