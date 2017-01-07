Related

Article

Rashford delighted to end goal drought

7 January 2017 19:57

Marcus Rashford was delighted to finally end his goal drought after scoring twice to help Manchester United to a 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading.

The England international started the 2016-17 campaign in fine form, netting four times before October.

But he subsequently went three months without a goal and he has admitted he was growing frustrated with his inability to find the net.

"Halfway through the period of not scoring, it was a bit frustrating," the striker told reporters.

"But after a while I started to settle down again, getting some assists, and I was starting to play better football.

"And now the goals have come so I am just happy."

The 19-year-old still has some way to go before he matches Wayne Rooney's figure of 249 goals for United - the attacker becoming the club's joint all-time top goalscorer with Bobby Charlton following his strike against Reading - and he had nothing but praise for his more experienced team-mate.

"It is an unbelievable achievement," Rashford added.

"If you look back at all the games he has played and all the goals he has scored for the club, it is amazing and, for young players coming up and any striker growing up, then it is amazing for them to be able to watch him."

