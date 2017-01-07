Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane

Zinedine Zidane hailed Real Madrid as great entertainers after they took another step forward in the record books with a 5-0 trouncing of Granada.

Isco netted a brace during a rampant first half where Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo were also on target.

Casemiro registered a rare goal to complete the scoring during a more sedate second period, but it was Madrid's relentless pressing and attacking verve during the opening 45 minutes that caught the eye as they pulled level with Barcelona's all-time Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten.

Madrid sit six points clear of their bitter rivals at LaLiga's summit and Zidane told reporters: "Winning is the most important thing, yes, but it's how we are doing it too.

"We are doing things well and seriously and, if you do that, people enjoy it and so do we.

"What stands out is the professionalism of the team that it has from the first minute to the end – respecting the opponent, playing with intensity, pressing when we lose the ball and overwhelming Granada."

Zidane joined fellow Ballon d'Or winners and ex-Madrid stars Raymond Kopa, Luis Figo, Michael Owen and former Brazil striker Ronaldo on the field beforehand to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo as a four-time recipient of the coveted award.

"It's kind of weird to do it before the game, but it's like that," Zidane added.

"I'm glad for Cristiano because it's very well deserved, those around us [the former Madrid players at the presentation] do not have four but one, maybe Ronnie with two. It's not easy to win so many."