Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is confident Neymar will soon find the net again as they prepare to take on Villarreal on Sunday.

The Brazil international has netted six times in 19 appearances in all competitions this campaign, but has not scored since his strike in the 4-0 win over Manchester City on October 19.

He has since gone 10 competitive games without a goal, but Luis Enrique sees no reason for concern just yet and has stressed there is more to the 24-year-old than just goals.

"Neymar looks really good," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"If he has demonstrated anything in his career it is his maturity and his ability to overcome tense situations.

"He is going to score a lot of goals, for sure. We just look at the positives and Neymar's performances have provided more positives than negatives. He is having a good season."