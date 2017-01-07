Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth

Saul Niguez scored for the second straight LaLiga match and Antoine Griezmann ended his top-flight goal drought as Atletico Madrid battled to a much-needed 2-0 away victory over Eibar.
After Atletico had struggled in a quiet first half, Saul headed in with their first attempt on target, although he appeared to be in an offside position when Filipe Luis delivered the cross.
Griezmann then sealed victory late on, striking for the first time in 10 league matches after an excellent one-two with substitute Kevin Gameiro - a goal that ended his worst top-flight drought for the club.
Atletico had lost three of their last four away matches without scoring, but this victory ended their woes on the road and moved them up into fourth position, within nine points of leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.
Eighth-placed Eibar lost for only the second time at home this season but are now winless in four LaLiga matches as their season begins to lose momentum.
Eibar made a solid start, with Florian Lejeune's header kept out by Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya at the second attempt.
Adrian had a low shot saved by Moya after neat work from Ander Capa to create the opportunity, before referee Jesus Gil Manzano rejected the hosts' ambitious penalty claim when Sime Vrsaljko handled.
Atletico were struggling to make an impression as an attacking force and Griezmann dragged a shot wide from their best first-half opportunity.
Eibar could have gone into the break ahead, Sergi Enrich's control letting him down from an excellent shooting position after Stefan Savic had deflected Pedro Leon's cross into his path.
843 - Griezmann has scored for Atlético in La Liga after 843 minutes, which was his worst run for the team in the competition. Return. pic.twitter.com/5ekbefcS7q— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 7, 2017
But it was the visitors who scored nine minutes into the second half when a short corner led to Filipe Luis' left-wing cross being deftly headed in by Saul, who appeared to have drifted beyond the home defence.
A buoyed Saul promptly had another attempt from just outside the penalty area saved by Eibar keeper Yoel.
But the hosts were not conceding defeat lightly, Fran Rico somehow unable to turn in substitute Bebe's corner at the far post before Leon fired an excellent chance wide having been afforded space in the box.
It was game over, though, with 16 minutes left on the clock. Griezmann started the move himself by driving at Eibar's defence, finding Gameiro before getting on the end of his team-mate's cut-back to score his seventh league goal of the campaign from close range.
That was Griezmann's first top-flight goal since October 2 and Atletico could have netted a third, Gameiro denied by both Yoel and the side-netting with a late chance.
Eibar almost grabbed a late consolation, but Jose Gimenez hacked Nano's effort off the line as Atletico celebrated a vital win on the road.
Key Opta stats:
- Saul Niguez has scored seven league headed goals since he returned to Atletico Madrid, the most in the competition since (Raúl García & Camacho, 6).
- Eibar completed 32 crosses vs Atlético, the record in a single league game for a team against Atlético in the Diego Simeone era.
- Atlético did not have a shot on target in the first half for the first time away from home in a game this season (all competitions).
- Atlético have just lost one of their last five league games (3W 1D), without conceding a goal in four of them.
- Eibar have lost all five games vs Atlético Madrid in LaLiga.
|Ake set to return to Chelsea
|Pitarch walks as Valencia´s woes mount
|Juventus drop Evra as exit door beckons
|´We depend on him´ - Simeone relieved as Griezmann ends drought
|Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2: Another Giroud late show seals fourth-round place
|Hughes slams Bojan and Imbula displays in Stoke cup loss
|Rashford delighted to end goal drought
|Snodgrass staying unless special offer received - Silva
|Griezmann: We are playing like Atletico Madrid again
|Koeman baffled after ´sloppy attitude´ costs Everton
|Mourinho confirms Pogba and Ibrahimovic will return against Hull
|FA Cup review: United continue Manchester magic, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth humbled
|Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
|Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
|Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
|Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
|Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
|Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
|Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
|Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
|´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
|Robben refusing to rule out China switch
|Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
|Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
|Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
|Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
|Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
|Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
|Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
|Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
|Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
|A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
|Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
|Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
|Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
|Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
|Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
|Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
|Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
|Henderson set to return for United clash
|Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
|Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
|Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
|Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form
|Guardiola: Manchester City must believe they can beat any team
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 5: Guardiola bites back to silence London Stadium
|Karanka eyes more attacking additions at Boro
|Liverpool players to refuse autographs over safety fears
|Coquelin loving Xhaka partnership
|Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues
|Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele
|Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola
|Pogba names three best goals
|Allardyce warns Palace to respect Bolton
|Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor
|Simeone: Continued growth is what counts
|Hughes wants Bojan to stay at Stoke
|Rooney and Romero to start against Reading
|PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery
|Mourinho: Schweinsteiger will get chances to play in January
|´I´m not the Special One, I´m Marco Silva´ - New Hull boss rejects Mourinho comparisons
|Defoe going nowhere after Sunderland reject West Ham bid
|No more Chinese sales for Conte
|Mourinho rates Depay and Schneiderlin exit chances at ´zero per cent´
|Leipzig director Rangnick rules out Forsberg sale
|Pogba: I was Griezmann´s confidant during Atletico struggles
|Alli ´one of the best´ in the Premier League - Pochettino
|Batshuayi poised to start Chelsea cup tie
|´I was always watching him´ - Pogba hails hero Zidane
|Pogba tips Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Neymar and Suarez to break Messi and Ronaldo stranglehold
|Zidane motivated for Madrid to equal Barcelona´s record
|A-League Review: Franjic ends City´s winless run in Valkanis´ first game
|´Money is important´ - Mertens backs Witsel´s CSL move
|Ronaldo on board with Zidane´s rotation policy
|Mourinho refuses to name best-ever XI
|Todt named Hamburg sporting director
|Guardiola´s anger is good for me, says Klopp
|Matip won´t rush Liverpool comeback
|Xavi backs Chinese Super League to take Europe´s best
|Mourinho backs World Cup expansion proposal
|Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out
|Osimhen explains rejecting Arsenal for Wolfsburg
|Ndidi in contention to make Leicester debut at Everton
|Mikel to leave Chelsea for CSL´s Tianjin Teda
|Bilic: City lacking confidence under Guardiola
|Aguero hails Messi as world´s best
|Muller unsurprised by Guardiola´s City battle
|Pique slams referee after Barca loss
|Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
|Dembele lauds Spurs´ maturity
|Luis Enrique praises battling Barca after narrow loss
|Wenger to rest ´jaded´ Sanchez against Preston
|No pressure on Jesus as Guardiola eyes Aguero link-up
|Athletic Bilbao 2 Barcelona 1: Aduriz shines as nine-man Athletic hold off Barca in thriller
|Mahrez named African Player of the Year
|Balotelli banned after Bordeaux red
|West Ham "Insider" piece stokes Dembele rumours
|Wenger claims Sanchez is committed to Arsenal
|Wolfsburg replace Draxler with Malli
|Premier League appearance streak to end as FA uphold three-match Francis ban
|Rooney returns to United training
|´I expect nothing, but warm receptions are nice´ - Stam excited for United reunion
|Bayern run boosts misfiring Muller
|Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton
|Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move
|Curtis ´has a job for life´ at Swansea - Clement
|Guardiola: City only behind United in terms of titles
|Vasiljevic replaces Caparros as Osasuna coach
|A-League review: Griffiths sparks Perth comeback as Glory down Phoenix
|Guardiola: I am not going to retire in two or three years
|Persistent Bilic champions West Ham target Defoe
|Chelsea´s defeat raises Arsenal hopes - Wenger
|Silva appointed as Hull City head coach
|Icardi lauds Pioli impact after ´unbearable´ De Boer spell
|Sane: David Silva sees everything
|Ancelotti: Muller still a key figure at Bayern
|Sanchez outburst at Bournemouth ´normal´ - Wenger
|Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger
|Zidane: Ronaldo has had enough rest
|Costa: I would be banned if I gave my opinion on referees
|Jesus will need time to adapt at Manchester City - Clichy
|Vice-chairman Allam: Hull needed fresh approach
|Bauza laments Tevez´s China switch, Argentina boss opens door for Icardi
|Non-league player sacked for sickening online abuse of Bournemouth´s Arter
|Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory
|Conte upbeat as Chelsea boss hails strength in defeat
|Spurs suffer to show Pochettino their title mettle
|Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats
|Zidane salutes fringe players after Sevilla rout
|Spurs loss won´t hit Chelsea mentally, says Cahill