Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Charly Musonda and Kenedy could be sent out on loan again during the transfer window.
The players were recalled early from loan spells with Real Betis and Watford respectively after struggling for first-team football and have resumed training with the rest of Chelsea's first team.
However, with competition for places fierce at the Premier League leaders, Conte admits he could allow both to leave Stamford Bridge in January if the right approaches come in.
"For Musonda, for Kenedy, this month is important," Conte said. "They went on loan and it's important to wait this month [to see] what happens, to evaluate the situation in the right way and then make the solution for the club, for the players above all.
"We know now that if Musonda or Kenedy play one second with us, they can't go on loan.
"For this reason it's important to evaluate. Kenedy is training with us only two weeks, Charly only 10 days.
"It's important to evaluate these players and then make the best decision for the players, for the team, for the club and for me."
