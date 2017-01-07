Related

Article

Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury

7 January 2017 15:47

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has sustained a thigh injury and will take no further part in the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar.

Thiago was one of a handful of Bayern players pictured alongside Novak Djokovic after the Serb's semi-final win over Fernando Verdasco at the Qatar Open on Friday.

But the midfielder could be a doubt when Bayern return to competitive action against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on January 20 following Saturday's announcement of his thigh problem.

"Sadly, @Thiago6 has suffered a thigh muscle injury and will not be able to take part in the remainder of the training camp. Get well soon!" read a post on Bayern's official Twitter account.

Thiago has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three times.

Sponsored links

Saturday 7 January

18:40 Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
18:10 Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
18:09 Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
17:53 Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
17:37 Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
17:23 Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
16:59 Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
16:58 Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
16:48 Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
16:32 Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
16:08 ´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
15:49 Robben refusing to rule out China switch
15:47 Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
15:23 Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
14:56 Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
14:54 Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
14:48 Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
14:31 Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
14:20 Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
13:40 Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
13:17 Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
12:44 A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
12:13 Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
11:01 Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
10:35 Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
10:00 Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
06:40 Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
03:27 Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
02:38 Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
01:58 Henderson set to return for United clash
01:16 Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
01:13 Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
00:26 Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
00:00 Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form

Friday 6 January

23:29 Guardiola: Manchester City must believe they can beat any team
22:49 West Ham 0 Manchester City 5: Guardiola bites back to silence London Stadium
20:48 Karanka eyes more attacking additions at Boro
20:23 Liverpool players to refuse autographs over safety fears
20:03 Coquelin loving Xhaka partnership
19:35 Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues
19:10 Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele
18:41 Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola
18:19 Pogba names three best goals
17:55 Allardyce warns Palace to respect Bolton
17:55 Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor
17:23 Simeone: Continued growth is what counts
17:15 Hughes wants Bojan to stay at Stoke
16:59 Rooney and Romero to start against Reading
16:42 PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery
16:39 Mourinho: Schweinsteiger will get chances to play in January
16:27 ´I´m not the Special One, I´m Marco Silva´ - New Hull boss rejects Mourinho comparisons
16:25 Defoe going nowhere after Sunderland reject West Ham bid
15:45 No more Chinese sales for Conte
15:40 Mourinho rates Depay and Schneiderlin exit chances at ´zero per cent´
15:39 Leipzig director Rangnick rules out Forsberg sale
15:29 Pogba: I was Griezmann´s confidant during Atletico struggles
15:13 Alli ´one of the best´ in the Premier League - Pochettino
15:11 Batshuayi poised to start Chelsea cup tie
14:46 ´I was always watching him´ - Pogba hails hero Zidane
14:33 Pogba tips Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Neymar and Suarez to break Messi and Ronaldo stranglehold
14:26 Zidane motivated for Madrid to equal Barcelona´s record
14:25 A-League Review: Franjic ends City´s winless run in Valkanis´ first game
14:12 ´Money is important´ - Mertens backs Witsel´s CSL move
14:00 Ronaldo on board with Zidane´s rotation policy
13:51 Mourinho refuses to name best-ever XI
13:43 Todt named Hamburg sporting director
13:15 Guardiola´s anger is good for me, says Klopp
12:44 Matip won´t rush Liverpool comeback
12:27 Xavi backs Chinese Super League to take Europe´s best
12:19 Mourinho backs World Cup expansion proposal
11:59 Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out
10:30 Osimhen explains rejecting Arsenal for Wolfsburg
09:41 Ndidi in contention to make Leicester debut at Everton
09:05 Mikel to leave Chelsea for CSL´s Tianjin Teda
06:00 Bilic: City lacking confidence under Guardiola
04:06 Aguero hails Messi as world´s best
03:19 Muller unsurprised by Guardiola´s City battle
02:47 Pique slams referee after Barca loss
01:26 Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
01:21 Dembele lauds Spurs´ maturity
00:43 Luis Enrique praises battling Barca after narrow loss
00:16 Wenger to rest ´jaded´ Sanchez against Preston

Thursday 5 January

23:30 No pressure on Jesus as Guardiola eyes Aguero link-up
23:12 Athletic Bilbao 2 Barcelona 1: Aduriz shines as nine-man Athletic hold off Barca in thriller
23:06 Mahrez named African Player of the Year
22:53 Balotelli banned after Bordeaux red
22:15 West Ham "Insider" piece stokes Dembele rumours
21:31 Wenger claims Sanchez is committed to Arsenal
21:14 Wolfsburg replace Draxler with Malli
18:53 Premier League appearance streak to end as FA uphold three-match Francis ban
18:26 Rooney returns to United training
17:52 ´I expect nothing, but warm receptions are nice´ - Stam excited for United reunion
17:38 Bayern run boosts misfiring Muller
17:26 Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton
17:19 Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move
16:37 Curtis ´has a job for life´ at Swansea - Clement
16:23 Guardiola: City only behind United in terms of titles
15:54 Vasiljevic replaces Caparros as Osasuna coach
15:44 A-League review: Griffiths sparks Perth comeback as Glory down Phoenix
15:28 Guardiola: I am not going to retire in two or three years
14:53 Persistent Bilic champions West Ham target Defoe
14:01 Chelsea´s defeat raises Arsenal hopes - Wenger
13:34 Silva appointed as Hull City head coach
13:22 Icardi lauds Pioli impact after ´unbearable´ De Boer spell
12:34 Sane: David Silva sees everything
11:59 Ancelotti: Muller still a key figure at Bayern
11:08 Sanchez outburst at Bournemouth ´normal´ - Wenger
10:30 Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger
10:19 Zidane: Ronaldo has had enough rest
09:41 Costa: I would be banned if I gave my opinion on referees
09:25 Jesus will need time to adapt at Manchester City - Clichy
06:16 Vice-chairman Allam: Hull needed fresh approach
05:15 Bauza laments Tevez´s China switch, Argentina boss opens door for Icardi
03:51 Non-league player sacked for sickening online abuse of Bournemouth´s Arter
02:02 Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory
01:59 Conte upbeat as Chelsea boss hails strength in defeat
01:23 Spurs suffer to show Pochettino their title mettle
01:21 Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats
00:41 Zidane salutes fringe players after Sevilla rout
00:21 Spurs loss won´t hit Chelsea mentally, says Cahill

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 16 +29 39
2 RB Leipzig 16 +16 36
3 Hertha BSC 16 +8 30
4 Eintracht Fran… 16 +10 29
5 Hoffenheim 16 +11 28
6 Borussia Dortmund 16 +16 27
7 Köln 16 +6 25
8 Freiburg 16 -6 23
9 Bayer Leverkusen 16 -1 21
10 Mainz 05 16 -4 20
11 Schalke 04 16 +1 18
12 Augsburg 16 -4 18
13 Wolfsburg 16 -9 16
14 Borussia M'gla… 16 -10 16
15 Werder Bremen 16 -14 16
16 Hamburger SV 16 -17 13
17 Ingolstadt 16 -13 12
18 Darmstadt 98 16 -19 8

Facebook