Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has sustained a thigh injury and will take no further part in the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar.

Thiago was one of a handful of Bayern players pictured alongside Novak Djokovic after the Serb's semi-final win over Fernando Verdasco at the Qatar Open on Friday.

But the midfielder could be a doubt when Bayern return to competitive action against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on January 20 following Saturday's announcement of his thigh problem.

"Sadly, @Thiago6 has suffered a thigh muscle injury and will not be able to take part in the remainder of the training camp. Get well soon!" read a post on Bayern's official Twitter account.

Thiago has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three times.