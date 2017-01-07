Ake set to return to Chelsea

Eddie Howe revealed Nathan Ake is likely to return to Chelsea after watching his Bournemouth side crash out of the FA Cup to League One club Millwall on Saturday.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted he could look to bring Ake back to Stamford Bridge, describing him as an "interesting opportunity in this window for us".
And Howe accepted he might imminently lose the versatile 21-year-old, who joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan back in June.
"It looks like that will be the case," Howe said. "It's not 100 per cent finalised yet.
"It's easier said than done to say we are going to recruit a player in similar stature to Nathan and I'm not sure there's too many out there.
"So that's going to be a difficult one for us, but we will assess our options and try and make the right decisions."
Howe, meanwhile, felt the noisy atmosphere at the Den contributed to the 3-0 defeat.
The Cherries boss made 11 changes to his team and Millwall took full advantage, with goals from Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson securing a memorable third-round victory for Neil Harris' men.
The Bournemouth manager praised Millwall's work rate and physicality after watching his team outplayed by a club from two divisions lower in the league pyramid.
"I thought they worked extremely hard," Howe said. "It was a big physical test for us - we know what they are like from goal-kicks and corners.
"I think Neil has done a great job and the crowd played their part. They'll be very pleased with their afternoon."
Howe believes the home fans had a huge role to play in Millwall's victory, with a young Bournemouth team struggling to settle into the match.
"Whenever you come here you expect that atmosphere and expect the fans to get behind their team," Howe said. "From our perspective we have got to better at dealing with that - it's only noise.
"I've got no complaints. In terms of the result, Millwall deserved it. I can't disguise how I feel. I don't think the players threw the towel in or didn't do their best. It was a very difficult game to watch. We didn't gel."
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Bastia 0: Draxler nets on debut to seal rout
|Roma want to sign West Ham winger Feghouli
|Giroud and Ramsey surprised by Preston commitment
|Preston can feel unlucky - Wenger
|Ake set to return to Chelsea
|Pitarch walks as Valencia´s woes mount
|´We depend on him´ - Simeone relieved as Griezmann ends drought
|Juventus drop Evra as exit door beckons
|Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2: Another Giroud late show seals fourth-round place
|Hughes slams Bojan and Imbula displays in Stoke cup loss
|Rashford delighted to end goal drought
|Snodgrass staying unless special offer received - Silva
|Griezmann: We are playing like Atletico Madrid again
|Koeman baffled after ´sloppy attitude´ costs Everton
|Mourinho confirms Pogba and Ibrahimovic will return against Hull
|FA Cup review: United continue Manchester magic, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth humbled
|Dortmund thrash PSV in 2017 opener
|Allegri unhappy with Juventus defending
|Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann ends drought as visitors go fourth
|Everton 1 Leicester City 2: Quick-fire Musa double inspires Foxes
|Madrid commitment and style heartens Zidane
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought
|Mourinho fearful over Rojo injury
|Modric enjoys Madrid´s toil for goals
|Lewandowski wants Muller as support striker
|Rooney´s best day is still to come - Mourinho
|´Hopefully I´ll be on my own soon!´ - Rooney wants United history after equalling Charlton record
|Robben refusing to rule out China switch
|Bayern´s Thiago suffers thigh injury
|Manchester United 4 Reading 0: Rooney equals record to send holders through
|Real Madrid 5 Granada 0: Bernabeu enjoys Ronaldo Ballon d´Or party
|Luis Enrique sympathises with Pique fury after Bilbao defeat
|Madrid pull level with Barcelona´s record unbeaten mark
|Montella ´fed up´ of celebrating Milan´s Supercoppa win
|Allegri bemoans gossip as Evra rumours swirl
|Rooney equals Charlton´s Man Utd all-time goalscoring record
|Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d´Or winners at Bernabeu
|A-League Review: Victory cruise past champions, Jets win thriller against Roar
|Hamburg confirm Halilovic has asked to leave
|Hernandez agent rubbishes rumours of €25m Leverkusen sale
|Conte weighing up January exits for Chelsea duo
|Guardiola dismisses Badstuber to City talk
|Wenger: I could use Wilshere now
|Hughes unhappy with ´unfair´ AFCON inconsistencies
|Mourinho: United won´t sign a defender
|Henderson set to return for United clash
|Mourinho: Manchester United were not in hell after bad start and not in heaven now
|Wenger: Xhaka not a dirty player
|Arsenal will extend Cazorla and Mertesacker deals
|Ibrahimovic: Mourinho deserves the credit for my form
|Guardiola: Manchester City must believe they can beat any team
|West Ham 0 Manchester City 5: Guardiola bites back to silence London Stadium
|Karanka eyes more attacking additions at Boro
|Liverpool players to refuse autographs over safety fears
|Coquelin loving Xhaka partnership
|Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues
|Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele
|Lewandowski: Bayern struggled physically under Guardiola
|Pogba names three best goals
|Allardyce warns Palace to respect Bolton
|Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor
|Simeone: Continued growth is what counts
|Hughes wants Bojan to stay at Stoke
|Rooney and Romero to start against Reading
|PSG still hunting Ibrahimovic replacement - Emery
|Mourinho: Schweinsteiger will get chances to play in January
|´I´m not the Special One, I´m Marco Silva´ - New Hull boss rejects Mourinho comparisons
|Defoe going nowhere after Sunderland reject West Ham bid
|No more Chinese sales for Conte
|Mourinho rates Depay and Schneiderlin exit chances at ´zero per cent´
|Leipzig director Rangnick rules out Forsberg sale
|Pogba: I was Griezmann´s confidant during Atletico struggles
|Alli ´one of the best´ in the Premier League - Pochettino
|Batshuayi poised to start Chelsea cup tie
|´I was always watching him´ - Pogba hails hero Zidane
|Pogba tips Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Neymar and Suarez to break Messi and Ronaldo stranglehold
|Zidane motivated for Madrid to equal Barcelona´s record
|A-League Review: Franjic ends City´s winless run in Valkanis´ first game
|´Money is important´ - Mertens backs Witsel´s CSL move
|Ronaldo on board with Zidane´s rotation policy
|Mourinho refuses to name best-ever XI
|Todt named Hamburg sporting director
|Guardiola´s anger is good for me, says Klopp
|Matip won´t rush Liverpool comeback
|Xavi backs Chinese Super League to take Europe´s best
|Mourinho backs World Cup expansion proposal
|Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out
|Osimhen explains rejecting Arsenal for Wolfsburg
|Ndidi in contention to make Leicester debut at Everton
|Mikel to leave Chelsea for CSL´s Tianjin Teda
|Bilic: City lacking confidence under Guardiola
|Aguero hails Messi as world´s best
|Muller unsurprised by Guardiola´s City battle
|Pique slams referee after Barca loss
|Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
|Dembele lauds Spurs´ maturity
|Luis Enrique praises battling Barca after narrow loss
|Wenger to rest ´jaded´ Sanchez against Preston
|No pressure on Jesus as Guardiola eyes Aguero link-up
|Athletic Bilbao 2 Barcelona 1: Aduriz shines as nine-man Athletic hold off Barca in thriller
|Mahrez named African Player of the Year
|Balotelli banned after Bordeaux red
|West Ham "Insider" piece stokes Dembele rumours
|Wenger claims Sanchez is committed to Arsenal
|Wolfsburg replace Draxler with Malli
|Premier League appearance streak to end as FA uphold three-match Francis ban
|Rooney returns to United training
|´I expect nothing, but warm receptions are nice´ - Stam excited for United reunion
|Bayern run boosts misfiring Muller
|Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton
|Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move
|Curtis ´has a job for life´ at Swansea - Clement
|Guardiola: City only behind United in terms of titles
|Vasiljevic replaces Caparros as Osasuna coach
|A-League review: Griffiths sparks Perth comeback as Glory down Phoenix
|Guardiola: I am not going to retire in two or three years
|Persistent Bilic champions West Ham target Defoe
|Chelsea´s defeat raises Arsenal hopes - Wenger
|Silva appointed as Hull City head coach
|Icardi lauds Pioli impact after ´unbearable´ De Boer spell
|Sane: David Silva sees everything
|Ancelotti: Muller still a key figure at Bayern
|Sanchez outburst at Bournemouth ´normal´ - Wenger
|Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger
|Zidane: Ronaldo has had enough rest
|Costa: I would be banned if I gave my opinion on referees
|Jesus will need time to adapt at Manchester City - Clichy
|Vice-chairman Allam: Hull needed fresh approach
|Bauza laments Tevez´s China switch, Argentina boss opens door for Icardi
|Non-league player sacked for sickening online abuse of Bournemouth´s Arter
|Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory
|Conte upbeat as Chelsea boss hails strength in defeat
|Spurs suffer to show Pochettino their title mettle
|Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats
|Zidane salutes fringe players after Sevilla rout
|Spurs loss won´t hit Chelsea mentally, says Cahill