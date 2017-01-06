Mourinho: Something is wrong if De Gea run continues

Jose Mourinho feels it would be a bad sign if David de Gea were to win Manchester United's Player of the Year award for a fourth successive season.

The Spain international claimed the individual trophy in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to become the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to win it three times.

Mourinho is pleased to see a goalkeeper get recognition for fine performances, but believes a fourth consecutive victory for De Gea would suggest the club are too often in trouble defensively.

"I think when a goalkeeper is the player of the season it is because something is wrong," Mourinho told reporters.

"Hopefully, David is not our Player of the Year again this season, but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us like he did in the last match.

"Of course, I would love goalkeepers to be recognised. I would like them to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or] and I would like them to be the player of the season in the Premier League because goalkeepers are these lonely guys with a different shirt to everyone else.

"When they play phenomenally, people forget, and when they make a mistake, everyone remembers.

"But the reality is that when season after season the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong."