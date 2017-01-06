Gomez set for Liverpool return after 14 months out

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is in line to make his first appearance for 14 months when his side take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Sunday's third-round match at Anfield will likely see the 19-year-old play for the first time since October 2015, when he suffered a serious ACL injury.

Gomez sustained the injury playing for the England Under-21 team in his first season at the club following a £3.5million move from Charlton Athletic.

"It wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he is in the line-up," Klopp said at his pre-match media conference.

"Playing for us is the logical next step for him. It is his first game at Anfield for a long time.

"Joe is in a good way and really good in training.

“He already had a long way to go and there will still be but everything is good.

"We don't have the idea to give him a loan. He is a wonderful boy and we are really happy for him."

Loris Karius is also set to return to Liverpool's team having lost his place in goal to Simon Mignolet last month following high-profile mistakes.

"There is a big chance [Karius plays] - he has trained outstandingly," added Klopp.

“We cannot ignore the pressure. I was sure Loris will benefit from stepping aside and Simon has done an outstanding job for us.

"Loris has forced him to train on the highest level – we have two outstanding goalkeepers."

Klopp will make changes for the match, but insists he is not taking League Two side Plymouth lightly.

"Rotating makes sense and I am pretty sure we will see a few fresh legs on the pitch," he said.

"Look at our squad. Pretty much all of them not involved in the last few games are pretty young.

"But the players I pick are ready and we will pick a team which will have a good chance. Plymouth are a confident opponent. I saw Plymouth on the map - long way!"

Klopp will not risk James Milner (calf) for the game, while Daniel Sturridge (ankle) has not trained this week.

Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip (both ankle) are nearing returns but this match will come too soon.