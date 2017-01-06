Celtic want more than £20m for Dembele

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies insists they have no intention of selling Moussa Dembele for £20 million amid reported interest from West Ham.

Dembele, 20, has quickly developed into a key figure for Celtic after joining the club on a free transfer from Fulham and his good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

West Ham are believed to be willing to pay £20m for the prolific attacker, but Davies has made it clear Celtic will not cash in on the attacker for such a fee.

"That figure is definitely well below the valuation, that's for sure," the Celtic assistant said at a news conference.

"I think the manager [Brendan Rodgers] spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously. There has been no formal bid or anything like that so it is speculation.

"From us, we know this is the best place for Moussa to develop. He is still 20 years old and has development left in him.

"He has had a fantastic first six months, he has absolutely loved it and there is so much more to come from us as a team and from Moussa at Celtic. That is what we are concentrating on.

"When you are doing well, especially when you are a striker, there is going to be big money and talk thrown around a lot – especially in transfer windows.

"We cannot control that and we have just got to concentrate on trying to help him develop as a player and focus on the next game."