Vasiljevic replaces Caparros as Osasuna coach

Osasuna have fired head coach Joaquin Caparros following the club's underwhelming performances in recent months, with sporting director Petar Vasiljevic taking his place until the end of the season.

Caparros was appointed as Enrique Martin Monreal's successor on November 8 following Osasuna's poor start to the season.

However, Osasuna lost all five of their LaLiga matches under Caparros' stewardship a run that has left them rock bottom of the table, while he oversaw just one win in eight in all competitions.

The final straw came in Tuesday's 3-0 Copa del Rey last-16 defeat at home to Eibar, which left Osasuna with a mountain to climb in the second leg.

Vasiljevic, who had two spells with Osasuna as a player, consequently takes over and his first game in charge is a crucial one with fellow strugglers Valencia visiting El Sadar on Monday.