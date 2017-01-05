Former Italy and AC Milan head coach Arrigo Sacchi is certain Juventus have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.
Juventus have dominated Italian football, winning five successive Serie A crowns and they are on track for another Scudetto, but the Turin giants have set their sights on European glory.
Runners-up in 2014-15, Massimiliano Allegri's Juve will face Portuguese club Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League next month.
And iconic boss Sacchi - who guided Milan to back-to-back European Cup titles in 1989 and 1990 - believes it is Juve's time to shine in their quest for a third Champions League trophy and first since 1996.
"I am certain this can be the right year for Juventus in Europe," Sacchi said in an interview with La Stampa.
"If you look at the other big clubs on the continent, they are struggling. Just look at how Real Madrid had to scrape a victory in the Club World Cup in extra time. At the top of the Premier League are Chelsea and Liverpool, two teams who are not in the Champions League.
"Juve have everything it takes to win the Champions League: a fine coach, players and club. They just need to believe in themselves more.
"Over the last 40 years the Champions League has gone to those who dominate, apart from two or three exceptions. By dominate I mean that way of taking control of the game and believing in themselves more than the opposition.
"In Serie A, Maurizio Sarri's Napoli are a joy to behold, while Roma always try to play attacking football, but Juve are on another level.
"The Bianconeri have this superiority in terms of confidence, rules and style that I don't see anywhere else in Italy. In fact, looking further afield, I believe Juve to be one of the top two or three clubs in the world when it comes to organisation and vision for the future."
|Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory
|Conte upbeat as Chelsea boss hails strength in defeat
|Spurs suffer to show Pochettino their title mettle
|Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats
|Zidane salutes fringe players after Sevilla rout
|Spurs loss won´t hit Chelsea mentally, says Cahill
|Conte: We knew this could happen against Spurs
|Dier and Alli revel in toppling Chelsea
|Dortmund deny reports of Shanghai SIPG bid for Aubameyang
|Real Madrid 3 Sevilla 0: James inspires Copa win on Zidane´s anniversary
|Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0: Alli at the double to derail Conte´s record men
|Draxler, Lo Celso make PSG bows in friendly win
|Juventus-bound Bentancur excited for ´dream´ switch
|Bolasie could be out for 12 months, says Koeman
|Sevilla bring in Lenglet as Kolodziejczak completes Gladbach switch
|Manchester City´s Fernandinho handed four-match ban
|Stoke secure Grant from Derby on permanent deal
|Mourinho: I have fallen in love with Manchester United
|Stam hails Mourinho ahead of Old Trafford return
|Luis Enrique: MSN in better shape than before holiday
|West Ham´s Feghouli has red card overturned
|Van Bommel: I was in tears after Van Gaal bust-up
|Torino make Falque deal permanent, sign Iturbe on loan
|Forsberg agent hints at RB Leipzig exit amid Liverpool links
|Ferdinand drops social media hint over Evra return
|Middlesbrough raid Villa to bring in Gestede
|Cahill: Chelsea do care about records
|Ancelotti brands Vidal Chelsea speculation ´nonsense´
|Hoeness tells Bayern players to speak German or pay up
|Bournemouth appeal Francis red card
|Ancelotti: Badstuber can leave - but only on loan
|Tuchel braced for Aubameyang absence
|Guardiola: I am very good at my job, but I have also been lucky
|Courtois surprised by Chelsea´s success
|Dybala in line for Juventus payrise
|Ancelotti has no room for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus
|Wenger fears bad Coquelin news
|Yaya Toure dismisses Manchester City exit talk
|Ronaldo has better abs but Clemente says Messi is ahead of everyone
|Wenger hails resilience as Arsenal ignore title talk
|Chapecoense signing up new players after air disaster
|Guardiola: City don´t have history like United
|Premier League rivals jealous of high-flying Chelsea - Conte
|Simeone pleased with Atletico´s Copa del Rey win
|Howe proud despite Bournemouth collapse
|Valencia humiliated by Celta in Copa del Rey
|Clement was offering moral support - Curtis
|Allardyce fumes at ´outrageous´ Benteke decision
|Hughes confident over new Stoke deal for Crouch
|Comeback showed Arsenal should have done better - Giroud
|Wenger hits out at fixture schedule despite incredible Arsenal comeback
|Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Koke and Griezmann secure commanding Copa lead
|Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2: Rangel late show gets Clement era off to winning start
|Stoke City 2 Watford 0: Shawcross and Crouch end winless run
|Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3: Giroud completes incredible comeback
|Phelan leaves Hull City
|Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing
|Four Chelsea fans get suspended jail terms for Paris Metro incident
|Roma to evaluate Vermaelen calf injury on daily basis
|Leicester reach agreement for Ndidi transfer
|Zenit confirm Witsel Tianjin Quanjian transfer
|Jese left out of PSG friendly squad as transfer speculation mounts
|Conte: Adapting to Premier League not easy
|Zidane: Not winning FIFA prize would be perfectly reasonable
|Clement named Swansea City boss
|Tottenham don´t want to be that team - Kane vows to stop Chelsea´s history bid
|Ronaldo rested for Sevilla clash
|West Ham appeal against Feghouli red card
|Payet has ´no interest´ in Marseille return, claims Leboeuf
|Conte thrilled with Costa contribution after wantaway wobble
|Zidane swats away speculation surrounding James, Pepe and Morata
|Subasic knows the problem at PSG: No Ibra, no party!
|Bayern confirm Gerland as Clement´s replacement under Ancelotti
|Madrid defender Pepe out with calf injury
|Voller ´cannot imagine´ selling Hernandez, but wants improvement
|PSG confirm Draxler capture
|Manchester United fan passes away after collapsing at West Ham
|And I said, what about, breakfast with...Toure? Gerrard and Kolo reunited
|Costa: 2017 will be my year
|´Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked´ - Griezmann snaps at questions on future
|Wenger criticises ´uneven´ fixture schedule
|Juventus complete Rincon signing
|Iwobi: Giroud scorpion kick one of the best I´ve seen live
|Failure to sign Zaza final straw for Prandelli at Valencia
|Bilic: Payet will definitely stay at West Ham
|Docherty: If Mourinho were made of chocolate, he´d eat himself
|Van´t Schip resigns as Melbourne City head coach