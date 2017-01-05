Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory

Former Italy and AC Milan head coach Arrigo Sacchi is certain Juventus have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.

Juventus have dominated Italian football, winning five successive Serie A crowns and they are on track for another Scudetto, but the Turin giants have set their sights on European glory.

Runners-up in 2014-15, Massimiliano Allegri's Juve will face Portuguese club Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League next month.

And iconic boss Sacchi - who guided Milan to back-to-back European Cup titles in 1989 and 1990 - believes it is Juve's time to shine in their quest for a third Champions League trophy and first since 1996.

"I am certain this can be the right year for Juventus in Europe," Sacchi said in an interview with La Stampa.

"If you look at the other big clubs on the continent, they are struggling. Just look at how Real Madrid had to scrape a victory in the Club World Cup in extra time. At the top of the Premier League are Chelsea and Liverpool, two teams who are not in the Champions League.

"Juve have everything it takes to win the Champions League: a fine coach, players and club. They just need to believe in themselves more.

"Over the last 40 years the Champions League has gone to those who dominate, apart from two or three exceptions. By dominate I mean that way of taking control of the game and believing in themselves more than the opposition.

"In Serie A, Maurizio Sarri's Napoli are a joy to behold, while Roma always try to play attacking football, but Juve are on another level.

"The Bianconeri have this superiority in terms of confidence, rules and style that I don't see anywhere else in Italy. In fact, looking further afield, I believe Juve to be one of the top two or three clubs in the world when it comes to organisation and vision for the future."