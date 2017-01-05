Rooney returns to United training

Wayne Rooney returned to Manchester United training on Thursday after missing three matches over the festive period due to injury.

The United captain last played in the 2-0 victory at West Brom on December 17, helping them to a 2-0 win before sustaining a thigh strain in training.

There were few signs of United missing the striker, though, as they beat Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, before also clinching a controversial 2-0 win at West Ham United in his absence.

Rooney endured a miserable 2016 in front of goal, scoring just six times in the Premier League, and he will be eager to get 2017 off to a more convincing start should he be declared fit to feature against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 31-year-old returns to action needing just one strike to equal Bobby Charlton's all-time of 249 goals for United.