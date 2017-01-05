Related

Article

Rooney returns to United training

5 January 2017 18:26

Wayne Rooney returned to Manchester United training on Thursday after missing three matches over the festive period due to injury.

The United captain last played in the 2-0 victory at West Brom on December 17, helping them to a 2-0 win before sustaining a thigh strain in training.

There were few signs of United missing the striker, though, as they beat Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, before also clinching a controversial 2-0 win at West Ham United in his absence.

Rooney endured a miserable 2016 in front of goal, scoring just six times in the Premier League, and he will be eager to get 2017 off to a more convincing start should he be declared fit to feature against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 31-year-old returns to action needing just one strike to equal Bobby Charlton's all-time of 249 goals for United.

Sponsored links

Thursday 5 January

18:53 Premier League appearance streak to end as FA uphold three-match Francis ban
18:26 Rooney returns to United training
17:52 ´I expect nothing, but warm receptions are nice´ - Stam excited for United reunion
17:38 Bayern run boosts misfiring Muller
17:26 Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton
17:19 Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move
16:37 Curtis ´has a job for life´ at Swansea - Clement
16:23 Guardiola: City only behind United in terms of titles
15:54 Vasiljevic replaces Caparros as Osasuna coach
15:44 A-League review: Griffiths sparks Perth comeback as Glory down Phoenix
15:28 Guardiola: I am not going to retire in two or three years
14:53 Persistent Bilic champions West Ham target Defoe
14:01 Chelsea´s defeat raises Arsenal hopes - Wenger
13:34 Silva appointed as Hull City head coach
13:22 Icardi lauds Pioli impact after ´unbearable´ De Boer spell
12:34 Sane: David Silva sees everything
11:59 Ancelotti: Muller still a key figure at Bayern
11:08 Sanchez outburst at Bournemouth ´normal´ - Wenger
10:30 Coquelin out for up to four weeks - Wenger
10:19 Zidane: Ronaldo has had enough rest
09:41 Costa: I would be banned if I gave my opinion on referees
09:25 Jesus will need time to adapt at Manchester City - Clichy
06:16 Vice-chairman Allam: Hull needed fresh approach
05:15 Bauza laments Tevez´s China switch, Argentina boss opens door for Icardi
03:51 Non-league player sacked for sickening online abuse of Bournemouth´s Arter
02:02 Sacchi backs Juve for Champions League glory
01:59 Conte upbeat as Chelsea boss hails strength in defeat
01:23 Spurs suffer to show Pochettino their title mettle
01:21 Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats
00:41 Zidane salutes fringe players after Sevilla rout
00:21 Spurs loss won´t hit Chelsea mentally, says Cahill

Wednesday 4 January

23:52 Conte: We knew this could happen against Spurs
23:39 Dier and Alli revel in toppling Chelsea
23:30 Dortmund deny reports of Shanghai SIPG bid for Aubameyang
23:12 Real Madrid 3 Sevilla 0: James inspires Copa win on Zidane´s anniversary
22:52 Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0: Alli at the double to derail Conte´s record men
21:29 Draxler, Lo Celso make PSG bows in friendly win
20:33 Juventus-bound Bentancur excited for ´dream´ switch
20:22 Bolasie could be out for 12 months, says Koeman
19:28 Sevilla bring in Lenglet as Kolodziejczak completes Gladbach switch
17:41 Manchester City´s Fernandinho handed four-match ban
17:29 Stoke secure Grant from Derby on permanent deal
17:25 Mourinho: I have fallen in love with Manchester United
17:24 Stam hails Mourinho ahead of Old Trafford return
17:13 Luis Enrique: MSN in better shape than before holiday
17:06 West Ham´s Feghouli has red card overturned
16:43 Van Bommel: I was in tears after Van Gaal bust-up
16:00 Torino make Falque deal permanent, sign Iturbe on loan
15:34 Forsberg agent hints at RB Leipzig exit amid Liverpool links
15:09 Ferdinand drops social media hint over Evra return
14:23 Middlesbrough raid Villa to bring in Gestede
13:56 Cahill: Chelsea do care about records
13:36 Ancelotti brands Vidal Chelsea speculation ´nonsense´
13:30 Hoeness tells Bayern players to speak German or pay up
12:52 Bournemouth appeal Francis red card
12:45 Ancelotti: Badstuber can leave - but only on loan
12:18 Tuchel braced for Aubameyang absence
11:36 Guardiola: I am very good at my job, but I have also been lucky
10:53 Courtois surprised by Chelsea´s success
10:38 Dybala in line for Juventus payrise
09:34 Ancelotti has no room for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus
09:14 Wenger fears bad Coquelin news
08:53 Yaya Toure dismisses Manchester City exit talk
06:54 Ronaldo has better abs but Clemente says Messi is ahead of everyone
05:53 Wenger hails resilience as Arsenal ignore title talk
03:43 Chapecoense signing up new players after air disaster
03:10 Guardiola: City don´t have history like United
02:34 Premier League rivals jealous of high-flying Chelsea - Conte
01:29 Simeone pleased with Atletico´s Copa del Rey win
01:23 Howe proud despite Bournemouth collapse
00:43 Valencia humiliated by Celta in Copa del Rey
00:31 Clement was offering moral support - Curtis
00:07 Allardyce fumes at ´outrageous´ Benteke decision
00:03 Hughes confident over new Stoke deal for Crouch

Tuesday 3 January

23:53 Comeback showed Arsenal should have done better - Giroud
23:32 Wenger hits out at fixture schedule despite incredible Arsenal comeback
23:10 Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Koke and Griezmann secure commanding Copa lead
23:10 Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2: Rangel late show gets Clement era off to winning start
23:05 Stoke City 2 Watford 0: Shawcross and Crouch end winless run
22:54 Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3: Giroud completes incredible comeback
22:45 Phelan leaves Hull City
19:33 Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing
19:20 Four Chelsea fans get suspended jail terms for Paris Metro incident
18:55 Roma to evaluate Vermaelen calf injury on daily basis
18:06 Leicester reach agreement for Ndidi transfer
18:03 Zenit confirm Witsel Tianjin Quanjian transfer
17:53 Jese left out of PSG friendly squad as transfer speculation mounts
17:53 Conte: Adapting to Premier League not easy
17:28 Zidane: Not winning FIFA prize would be perfectly reasonable
17:15 Clement named Swansea City boss
16:56 Tottenham don´t want to be that team - Kane vows to stop Chelsea´s history bid
16:49 Ronaldo rested for Sevilla clash
16:40 West Ham appeal against Feghouli red card
15:39 Payet has ´no interest´ in Marseille return, claims Leboeuf
15:21 Conte thrilled with Costa contribution after wantaway wobble
13:46 Zidane swats away speculation surrounding James, Pepe and Morata
12:50 Subasic knows the problem at PSG: No Ibra, no party!
12:39 Bayern confirm Gerland as Clement´s replacement under Ancelotti
12:19 Madrid defender Pepe out with calf injury
12:14 Voller ´cannot imagine´ selling Hernandez, but wants improvement
11:41 PSG confirm Draxler capture
11:10 Manchester United fan passes away after collapsing at West Ham
11:04 And I said, what about, breakfast with...Toure? Gerrard and Kolo reunited
09:55 Costa: 2017 will be my year
09:32 ´Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked´ - Griezmann snaps at questions on future
09:05 Wenger criticises ´uneven´ fixture schedule
08:18 Juventus complete Rincon signing
05:32 Iwobi: Giroud scorpion kick one of the best I´ve seen live
04:56 Failure to sign Zaza final straw for Prandelli at Valencia
03:23 Bilic: Payet will definitely stay at West Ham
01:43 Docherty: If Mourinho were made of chocolate, he´d eat himself
00:52 Van´t Schip resigns as Melbourne City head coach

Facebook