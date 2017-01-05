Related

Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move

5 January 2017 17:19

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Johnstone had reportedly been eager to depart Old Trafford on a temporary basis during the close-season, but Joel Castro Pereira's loan switch to Belenenses meant the 23-year-old had to remain patient and serve as the first-team's third-choice keeper.

However, United have recalled Pereira - who made 10 appearances for the Portuguese club - in order to provide Johnstone with some playing time in the Championship with Villa.

"I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa - it's a massive club," he told Villa's official website.

"It's an opportunity I jumped at, it's one you simply can't turn down. I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce. I've heard very good things about the manager."

Johnstone, a graduate of United's academy, has spent much of the past six years out on loan and Villa will be the seventh club he has represented away from Old Trafford.

