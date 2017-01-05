Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Villa loan move

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Johnstone had reportedly been eager to depart Old Trafford on a temporary basis during the close-season, but Joel Castro Pereira's loan switch to Belenenses meant the 23-year-old had to remain patient and serve as the first-team's third-choice keeper.

However, United have recalled Pereira - who made 10 appearances for the Portuguese club - in order to provide Johnstone with some playing time in the Championship with Villa.

"I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa - it's a massive club," he told Villa's official website.

"It's an opportunity I jumped at, it's one you simply can't turn down. I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce. I've heard very good things about the manager."

Johnstone, a graduate of United's academy, has spent much of the past six years out on loan and Villa will be the seventh club he has represented away from Old Trafford.