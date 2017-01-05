Mahrez named African Player of the Year

Leicester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez has been named as the African Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mahrez, who played a starring role in Leicester's shock 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, overcame competition from last year's winner, Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane.

A total of 361 votes saw Mahrez best Aubameyang's return of 313, while Mane attracted 186 backers in third.

The 25-year-old's latest gong is added to the PFA Player of the Year award he scooped earlier this year.

He contributed a stunning 17 goals and 10 assists to Leicester's glorious Premier League campaign although, much like his team-mates, he has found the going tougher this time around and will depart on Africa Cup of Nations duty this month with the Foxes languishing in 15th position.

Riyad Mahrez is the African Player of the Year, collecting 361 of the votes #GloCAFAwards2016 pic.twitter.com/12s7BMsGRc — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 5, 2017

Aubameyang has continued his stellar form with Dortmund this term, with 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga matches, while Mane has established himself as a key figure at Anfield having moved from Southampton to join Jurgen Klopp's men during the close season.

Elsewhere at the ceremony in Abjua Arsenal's Alex Iwobi collected the CAF Youth Player of the Year award, while his Nigeria team-mate and Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was named Most Promising Talent.