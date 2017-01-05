Curtis ´has a job for life´ at Swansea - Clement

New Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has insisted that Alan Curtis has a job "for life" at the club amid fears he was to be let go following their reshuffle.
Curtis has spent the majority of his football career with Swansea, having come through the ranks as a trainee in 1972 and spending 11 years at the club split across three spells, before also joining them as a coach.
The 62-year-old has also been appointed caretaker manager three times by the club, taking the reins on a temporary basis in 2004, December 2015 and most recently for Tuesday's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, with Clement – Bob Bradley's successor – taking a watching brief.
Clement confirmed on Thursday that he will not employ Curtis among his first-team coaching staff, but remains adamant that a man known at the club as 'Legend' will not be leaving.
"I haven't read what’s been said on social media, I've only spoken to the press officer," he told reporters at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Hull City.
"I'm not sure that fans are aware that Alan is still at the club and we want him to remain here. People might think he has been forced to leave, and that is certainly not the case.
"I'm sure there will be fans disappointed Alan is not involved in first team, but this happens all the time at other clubs. I've not confirmed what the rest of backroom staff will be like, last few days has been intelligence gathering with players and then staff, so there are still some things we can do.
"I hope he stays in another role, that role is to be discussed. We want him to stay at the club, and after discussions with [chairman] Huw Jenkins today, as far as we're concerned Alan has a job here for as long as wants - for life if necessary.
"He's absolutely respected by players and fans, but that's down to him to discuss with chairman tomorrow.
"He will be stepping aside from first-team coaching duties on the field."
