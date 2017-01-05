Silva appointed as Hull City head coach

Marco Silva has been appointed as Hull City's new head coach on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Mike Phelan was surprisingly dismissed on Tuesday, with a 3-1 defeat to West Brom a day earlier proving his last match in charge of the Tigers, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Hull have acted swiftly to replace Phelan, with 39-year-old Silva, who led Olympiacos to the Greek Superleague title last season, drafted in on a deal until the end of the season.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam said via a news release: "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status.

"Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this."

: Silva will be joined by Assistant Head Coach João Pedro Sousa, First Team Coach Gonçalo Pedro & Goalkeeping Coach Hugo Oliveira pic.twitter.com/LL9glHGB4S — Hull City (@HullCity) January 5, 2017

Phelan helped steady the ship during a turbulent pre-season and he started the campaign with just 14 available senior professionals.

Despite that, Hull won their opening two matches against champions Leicester City and Swansea City.

However, Hull have lost 13 of their past 18 league matches since and Silva arrives with a significant task on his hands to keep them in the Premier League.

The former right-back spent his entire playing career in Portugal, with his six-year spell at Estoril from 2005 his most prominent, eventually going on to coach them for three seasons after his retirement in 2011.

He was then appointed as Sporting Lisbon coach in 2014 and won the Taca de Portugal, before reportedly being sacked for not wearing the club's official suit for a cup match.

Silva then enjoyed a single season with Olympiacos, guiding them to a record 43rd league title before quitting for personal reasons in June 2016.