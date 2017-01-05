Bayern run boosts misfiring Muller

Thomas Muller is upbeat about Bayern Munich's form heading into 2017 despite his own struggles to shine so far this season.
Bayern re-established themselves as Bundesliga leaders in pursuit of a fifth straight league title with five consecutive victories heading into the mid-season break - a run that concluded with a dominant 3-0 triumph over second-place RB Leipzig.
Muller was an unused substitute for that game and the Germany forward has endured an unusually fallow season in front of goal, with a solitary Bundesliga strike to his name and four in 22 club appearances across all competitions.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti has offered assurances that Muller remains a key figure at the Allianz Arena and the 27-year-old was in a positive frame of mind when addressing reporters at Bayern's training camp in Doha.
"Looking at the success of the team, I already see ourselves on a good path, like the last few years," he said, as quoted by Kicker.
"We have seen in the past three or four weeks that we have put on a good run.
"We had a good period in which we recaptured the top of the table, which gives me good hope for the next few weeks.
"It would be good if we have already survived the most difficult phase of the season."
Bayern return to Bundesliga action at Freiburg on January 20 - the first of five domestic matches before they host Arsenal in the last-16 of the Champions League.
"You do not have any guarantees when you are playing against teams that belong in the Champions League," Muller added.
"You do not have the freedom to go to the next round. As we have acted in the last few weeks, I see ourselves in a good condition."
