Wenger fears bad Coquelin news

4 January 2017 09:14

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fears Francis Coquelin could face a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The midfielder picked up the problem in his side's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday and was forced off after just 28 minutes, making way for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Coquelin will undergo a scan in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury, but Wenger expects bad news after seeing the player's reaction on the pitch. 

"Coquelin has a hamstring problem," Wenger told reporters.

"It is too early, you have to wait 48 hours for a scan to see. But usually when he sits down and comes up it is not so good news.

"If it is just a tightness, the player tries to get on but he did not even try to play again."

Olivier Giroud netted a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a draw for Arsenal after previously scoring a wonder goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday and Wenger was full of praise for the striker following his crucial effort.

"Every player is important. I said on Sunday that Giroud can score important goals and he has done that again," Wenger added.

"When you play in the box he is dangerous. Giroud again scored because we dominated and he can score a header."

Info

AFC Bournemouth

D W L L W

3 - 3

Arsenal

D W W L L
Competition
Premier League
Date
3 January 2017
Game week
20
Kick-off
20:45
Half-time
2 - 0
Full-time
3 - 3
Venue
Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth, Dorset)
Attendance
11202

Goals

C. Daniels 16'
(assist by J. Stanislas) 
1 - 0
C. Wilson (PG) 20'  
2 - 0
R. Fraser 58'
(assist by C. Daniels) 
3 - 0
3 - 1
70' A. Sánchez
 (assist by O. Giroud)
3 - 2
75' Lucas Pérez
 (assist by O. Giroud)
3 - 3
90'+2 O. Giroud
 (assist by G. Xhaka)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
1 A. Boruc 86'
2 S. Francis 82'
11 C. Daniels 16'
3 S. Cook 44'
5 N. Aké
4 D. Gosling
8 H. Arter 90+7'
19 J. Stanislas
24 R. Fraser Substituted 58'
13 C. Wilson Substituted 20'
17 J. King Substituted
Coach: E. Howe
# Player Bookings
33 P. Čech
18 Nacho Monreal
6 L. Koscielny Substituted
20 S. Mustafi 80'
24 Bellerín 32'
34 F. Coquelin Substituted
8 A. Ramsey 45+3'
29 G. Xhaka
7 A. Sánchez 70'
12 O. Giroud 90+2'
17 A. Iwobi Substituted
Coach: A. Wenger

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
6

A. Surman Substituted

for J. King 63'
15

A. Smith Substituted

for R. Fraser 68'
14

B. Smith Substituted

for C. Wilson 90+1'
23

A. Federici

26

T. Mings

31

L. Mousset

33

J. Ibe

# Player Bookings
15

A. Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted

for F. Coquelin 28'
9

Lucas Pérez Substituted

for A. Iwobi 63'

 75'
5

Gabriel Paulista Substituted

for L. Koscielny 64'
13

D. Ospina

16

R. Holding

31

J. Reine-Adelaide

55

A. Maitland-Niles

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 19 +29 49
2 Liverpool 20 +25 44
3 Manchester City 20 +19 42
4 Arsenal 20 +22 41
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +23 39
6 Manchester United 20 +12 39
7 Everton 20 +5 30
8 West Bromwich … 20 +4 29
9 AFC Bournemouth 20 -5 25
10 Southampton 20 -6 24
11 Stoke City 20 -8 24
12 Burnley 20 -9 23
13 West Ham United 20 -12 22
14 Watford 20 -13 22
15 Leicester City 20 -7 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 -5 19
17 Crystal Palace 20 -7 16
18 Sunderland 20 -18 15
19 Swansea City 20 -22 15
20 Hull City 20 -27 13

