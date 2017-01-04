Stam hails Mourinho ahead of Old Trafford return

Jaap Stam has praised the job done by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as the Reading boss looks forward to a return to Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mourinho has overseen a turnaround after a difficult start to life at United, who are unbeaten in their last 13 games having won their last seven on the bounce.

Stam won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League in his time at United from 1998 to 2001.

And he told talkSPORT that Mourinho is doing "a great job".

"The players know how he wants to work, what he wants to do and expects," Stam said.

"He is a great manager as well in how he treats the players, he is always supporting them in what they need to do.

"He has proven himself in the past that he can get success and I am not surprised they brought him to the club."

On his return, Stam added: "It's always nice to be back and I hope the fans respond well to me.

"It's nice, of course, because of the past. I have played there, had success there and I love the club, the fans – they have always been good to me as well. It [will be good] to be back on this occasion at Old Trafford again but it's about the team.

"Hopefully they can be positive towards my team in a certain way.

"For myself it would mean a lot if we as a team, as a club, show ourselves over there and we can do well."