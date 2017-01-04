Simeone pleased with Atletico´s Copa del Rey win

Diego Simeone was happy with the work of his team after Atletico Madrid moved a step closer to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with victory over Las Palmas.

Koke and Antoine Griezmann were both on target as Atletico claimed a hard-fought 2-0 first-leg win at Las Palmas on Tuesday to kick off 2017.

Las Palmas dominated possession for much of the contest but it was not enough to prevent a first home defeat in any competition since March as Koke opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Griezmann doubled Atletico's lead six minutes into the second half.

Speaking afterwards, Simeone said: "We started with an important and constant pressure that made us be closer to scoring throughout the first half.

"The second half was more of the same. We had more gaps to be able to counterattack. The team played an important game as to the intensity and team-play. We take with us a good result."

"In the King's Cup, you can never relax. It's a complicated tournament and we need to pay great attention in the duel at the Vicente Calderon," he added.

Koke continued: "I'm happy with the victory and for the advantage in the knockout round. The break was good for everyone to rest."

Atletico will host the second leg on January 10.