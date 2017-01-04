Mourinho: I have fallen in love with Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has claimed he has fallen in love with Manchester United because of the club's fans and their realistic attitude.

The 53-year-old replaced Louis van Gaal as the man in charge ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but initially struggled to get United back on track after a disappointing season under the Dutchman.

Nevertheless, United have been in sublime form in recent weeks and are in the race for a top-four finish after winning six Premier League games in a row.

"Well, the thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people," Mourinho told MUTV.

"The people are the typical Manchester United supporters, the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment. The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had.

"That, for me, is the most significant thing because it is the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that is the thing that touched me more."

United's fans are not the only reason behind Mourinho's happiness, however, as he is equally pleased with the players at his availability.

"I like my players very, very much," Mourinho added.

"Not just the players, but the combinations between the players as people.

"They are very good guys and I love to work with them. I love my group so I am really happy. And at the top of that is the challenge of bringing Manchester United to the space that it belongs. So I am really happy."