Juventus-bound Bentancur excited for ´dream´ switch

Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur says it will be "a dream" to join Juventus when his proposed transfer goes through at the end of the season.

Juventus brokered an agreement with Boca when Carlos Tevez returned to Argentina in July 2015, with the Serie A club receiving first option on youngsters Guido Vadala, Franco Cristaldo, Adrian Cubas and Bentancur.

Giuseppe Marotta, Juventus CEO, confirmed in September that the club will take up their option on 19-year-old Bentancur for next season - a deal which is reported to cost an initial €10million, potentially rising to €15m.

And the Uruguayan is certainly not apprehensive about making the move to Turin.

"It's very important that they've taken an interest in me," he told Ole.

"I always see the matches of Juve; they are an incredible team. It will be a dream to go there, but for now my head is at Boca."

Bentancur has not been immune to criticism during his time in the Boca first team, but he insists he is mature enough to recognise it as a part of football.

"If they [commentators] question [Lionel] Messi, imagine if they didn't criticise me," he added.

"I'm used to criticism; it helps a player and makes him keep his feet on the ground."