Hughes confident over new Stoke deal for Crouch

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is confident the club will agree to terms on a new deal for striker Peter Crouch.
Crouch's second Premier League goal of the season helped Stoke end a run of five games without a win, his strike following Ryan Shawcross' effort in a 2-0 home victory over Watford on Tuesday.
His contract expires in June, but Hughes is upbeat over the chances of keeping Crouch, who turns 36 later this month.
"Peter has been playing really well and if you put balls in the right areas you know he is going to get on the end of things," Hughes said, as quoted by BBC Sport.
"He's done very well and has good support. I am sure we will get something done - he is playing as well as he ever has done."
He added: "We have played better and been beaten in recent weeks, we got goals at good times and then saw the game out quite comfortably.
"We didn't really have to deal with too many moments of anxiety. It's good to get a clean sheet, because we have shipped some poor goals in recent weeks."
It is now five games without a win for Walter Mazzarri's Watford, whose side sit seven points above the relegation zone.
"We played well, but two episodes, two mistakes, and they managed to score goals," Mazzarri was quoted as saying.
"We could have scored before them and we didn't do it, but we demonstrated we can play against a difficult team like Stoke.
"We have to keep going and give everything for the next match. Nothing is going our way, so it is just a period we are not lucky but we need to change this.
"We have many injuries, so it is not a positive period."
|Comeback showed Arsenal should have done better - Giroud
|Wenger hits out at fixture schedule despite incredible Arsenal comeback
|Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Koke and Griezmann secure commanding Copa lead
|Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2: Rangel late show gets Clement era off to winning start
|Stoke City 2 Watford 0: Shawcross and Crouch end winless run
|Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3: Giroud completes incredible comeback
|Phelan leaves Hull City
|Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing
|Four Chelsea fans get suspended jail terms for Paris Metro incident
|Roma to evaluate Vermaelen calf injury on daily basis
|Leicester reach agreement for Ndidi transfer
|Zenit confirm Witsel Tianjin Quanjian transfer
|Jese left out of PSG friendly squad as transfer speculation mounts
|Conte: Adapting to Premier League not easy
|Zidane: Not winning FIFA prize would be perfectly reasonable
|Clement named Swansea City boss
|Tottenham don´t want to be that team - Kane vows to stop Chelsea´s history bid
|Ronaldo rested for Sevilla clash
|West Ham appeal against Feghouli red card
|Payet has ´no interest´ in Marseille return, claims Leboeuf
|Conte thrilled with Costa contribution after wantaway wobble
|Zidane swats away speculation surrounding James, Pepe and Morata
|Subasic knows the problem at PSG: No Ibra, no party!
|Bayern confirm Gerland as Clement´s replacement under Ancelotti
|Madrid defender Pepe out with calf injury
|Voller ´cannot imagine´ selling Hernandez, but wants improvement
|PSG confirm Draxler capture
|Manchester United fan passes away after collapsing at West Ham
|And I said, what about, breakfast with...Toure? Gerrard and Kolo reunited
|Costa: 2017 will be my year
|´Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked´ - Griezmann snaps at questions on future
|Wenger criticises ´uneven´ fixture schedule
|Juventus complete Rincon signing
|Iwobi: Giroud scorpion kick one of the best I´ve seen live
|Failure to sign Zaza final straw for Prandelli at Valencia
|Bilic: Payet will definitely stay at West Ham
|Docherty: If Mourinho were made of chocolate, he´d eat himself
|Van´t Schip resigns as Melbourne City head coach
|Barcelona welcome back MSN ahead of Athletic clash
|Mike Dean guessed and got it wrong, says former ref Halsey
|A film with a happy ending - Emotional Jesus bids farewell to Palmeiras
|Manchester United march to best run since Ferguson era
|Mourinho: We´re the champion of wrong decisions
|Jones made a meal of Feghouli red, says seething Bilic
|Match-changer Rashford: I was just following Mourinho´s orders!
|Neville leads pundits´ criticism of referee Dean after Feghouli red card
|Koeman expects Everton transfer activity but backs youngster Davies to shine
|10 against 12 but still fighting - Sagna blasts referee but hails City spirit
|Moyes: Klopp should see what it´s like at the bottom of the league!
|Klopp has good news for Liverpool fans after Sturridge fears
|West Ham 0 Manchester United 2: Mata, Ibrahimovic break 10-man resistance
|Lee plays down Messi comparisons
|Dyche: Sagna deserved a red card for Boyd kick
|Burnley confirm Barton arrival
|Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton
|Pulis gets West Brom in shape
|Prickly Pep refuses to discuss Fernandinho dismissal
|Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career
|Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw
|Henrik Larsson´s son signs for NEC
|Everton 3 Southampton 0: Valencia-inspired late show downs hapless Saints
|Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men
|Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point
|West Brom 3 Hull City 1: Tigers suffer more away-day woe
|Benfica willing to play hard ball with Manchester United over Lindelof
|Emery hopes for Di Maria improvement
|Ramos expects to miss Sevilla clash
|Leicester clean sheet delights Ranieri
|Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
|Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
|Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
|Besiktas sign free agent Babel
|Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
|Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
|Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
|Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
|Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
|A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
|Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
|Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
|Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
|Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
|Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
|Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
|Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
|Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
|Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
|Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
|Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
|´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
|Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
|Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea