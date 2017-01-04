Howe proud despite Bournemouth collapse

Eddie Howe preferred to take the positives from Bournemouth's dramatic 3-3 draw against Arsenal, expressing his pleasure and pride, despite his team surrendering a three-goal lead on Tuesday.

Bournemouth were on track for a comprehensive Premier League win over Arsenal at Vitality Stadium, leading 3-0 with 20 minutes remaining until the visitors completed a stunning comeback in stoppage time to salvage a share of the spoils.

Olivier Giroud equalised in the second minute of additional time following Simon Francis' red card, after Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez had given Arsenal hope, which appeared gone when Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser added to first-half goals from Charlie Daniels and Callum Wilson.

Despite the obvious disappointment over the collapse, manager Howe said there was a lot to be happy about against the title contenders.

"We played some good football at times, scored some good goals and we tried to disrupt their rhythm," he said.

"It wasn't a great technical game but I don't want to be negative. I'm very pleased and proud of the effort, which was exceptional. We have to praise Arsenal for the way they came back.

"The players in the dressing room should be congratulating each other, but the reality is that is not the case. When it settles though, we should look at a point against a very good side."

Howe did lament the dismissal of Francis, who saw red for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey with eight minutes of regulation time remaining.

Referee Michael Oliver showed no hesitation as he sent off Francis for an over-the-top tackle, much to the frustration of Howe.

Howe added: "It didn't help.

"I personally didn't think it was a red card, it was a committed tackle and probably a foul, but I don't think he lifted his studs in a dangerous way.

"We can't ignore their quality though and our players gave absolutely everything."