Forsberg agent hints at RB Leipzig exit amid Liverpool links

Emil Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has suggested his client could leave RB Leipzig this month amid speculation Liverpool are looking to sign him.

The 25-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season and has been key to RB Leipzig's fine start to 2016-17, with five goals in 15 Bundesliga outings.

His good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and the winger's representative has refused to rule out a transfer.

"I will not confirm any names, but a number of big clubs have made enquiries after his first great half of the season," Cetinkaya told Bild.

"RB Leipzig are on track to become a big club that will soon play in the Champions League.

"But I cannot promise that Emil will stay this transfer window."

The Sweden international himself, however, is seemingly not thinking about a departure just yet.

"We are feeling very well here. The quality of life is high and my wife enjoys life here. That is important to me. Had she not been happy in Leipzig, I would not have felt so well at this club," Forsberg told Sport Bild.