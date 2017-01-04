Dybala in line for Juventus payrise

Juventus are ready to reward Paulo Dybala with a new and improved deal following his fine performances over the past 18 months.

The Argentina international joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 and has since developed into a key figure at the Turin giants.

His existing contract with the Serie A champions runs until 2020, but general director Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear the club are keen to offer him better terms.

"We have an excellent relationship with Paulo and his representatives," Marotta told reporters.

"Upon joining Juventus, he signed a five-year deal and we are now in the renewal phase, a spontaneous process that reflects our acknowledgement for what the player has achieved so far at the club. It is only right that he will be rewarded from an economic point of view.

"There are absolutely no problems between Juventus and Paulo. I think it is a matter of pride - just like he said himself - to be wearing this jersey, which is one of the most prestigious in the world."

Dybala, 23, has netted four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.