Cahill: Chelsea do care about records

Chelsea's chase for the record for most successive wins in a Premier League season is hardly the talk of the dressing room, but Gary Cahill says it is something they care about.

Antonio Conte's men matched Arsenal's record for consecutive wins in a Premier League campaign by securing a 13th victory in a row with a 4-2 defeat of Stoke City on Saturday.

The league leaders can set a new benchmark on Wednesday when they visit White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham.

Cahill has captained the side in each of their 13 straight triumphs, and he told Chelsea TV: "I am bothered about the records. It is not something we have been speaking about, it is not like it is all week we say, 'We want this record, we want this record,' but we have just kept going and I think that is the right mentality to have.

"But being aware of the records and wanting to achieve them, there is nothing wrong with that.

"For sure I want to achieve records. We have achieved the Chelsea one [for successive league wins] and that is something we should be proud of in itself, and we have the chance to go on and achieve the league record, and every player wants to be part of records.

"I am not shy about saying that, but at the same time it is not something we speak about in the week.

"We just have to focus on the job we are doing. We are getting this run and this success at the moment from hard work and everyone chipping in with their part in the game. That is the mentality we should have, that should not change."