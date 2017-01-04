Ancelotti has no room for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus believes Thomas Muller faces a tough task to win over Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the season.

The Germany international has been struggling to find his best form in 2016-17, scoring just once in 13 Bundesliga outings.

Muller will be desperate to improve after the mid-season break, but Matthaus feels there is limited space for the versatile attacker in Ancelotti's 4-2-3-1 formation.

"It will be really tough for Muller to fight himself back into the starting XI in the second half of the season," Matthaus wrote in his column for Sport Bild.

"There is not really a position in Ancelotti's formation that suits him.

"Arjen Robben is a better option on the right wing and Bayern do not really play with a support striker.

"They are playing an attacking midfielder behind Robert Lewandowski instead and I think Thiago Alcantara is the right man for that role. He is much more flexible than Muller."