Related

Article

Ancelotti brands Vidal Chelsea speculation ´nonsense´

4 January 2017 13:36

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has labelled talk of Arturo Vidal moving to Chelsea as nonsense.

Vidal, who played under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus, fuelled speculation over a switch from the Bundesliga champions to the Premier League leaders when he liked an Instagram post from a Chelsea fan page regarding rumours of a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

But, asked about the possibility of Vidal leaving for Chelsea at Bayern's training camp in Doha, Ancelotti replied: "This is absolute nonsense."

The Chile attacking midfielder has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, scoring three goals.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 4 January

14:23 Middlesbrough raid Villa to bring in Gestede
13:56 Cahill: Chelsea do care about records
13:36 Ancelotti brands Vidal Chelsea speculation ´nonsense´
13:30 Hoeness tells Bayern players to speak German or pay up
12:52 Bournemouth appeal Francis red card
12:45 Ancelotti: Badstuber can leave - but only on loan
12:18 Tuchel braced for Aubameyang absence
11:36 Guardiola: I am very good at my job, but I have also been lucky
10:53 Courtois surprised by Chelsea´s success
10:38 Dybala in line for Juventus payrise
09:34 Ancelotti has no room for Muller at Bayern - Matthaus
09:14 Wenger fears bad Coquelin news
08:53 Yaya Toure dismisses Manchester City exit talk
06:54 Ronaldo has better abs but Clemente says Messi is ahead of everyone
05:53 Wenger hails resilience as Arsenal ignore title talk
03:43 Chapecoense signing up new players after air disaster
03:10 Guardiola: City don´t have history like United
02:34 Premier League rivals jealous of high-flying Chelsea - Conte
01:29 Simeone pleased with Atletico´s Copa del Rey win
01:23 Howe proud despite Bournemouth collapse
00:43 Valencia humiliated by Celta in Copa del Rey
00:31 Clement was offering moral support - Curtis
00:07 Allardyce fumes at ´outrageous´ Benteke decision
00:03 Hughes confident over new Stoke deal for Crouch

Tuesday 3 January

23:53 Comeback showed Arsenal should have done better - Giroud
23:32 Wenger hits out at fixture schedule despite incredible Arsenal comeback
23:10 Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 2: Koke and Griezmann secure commanding Copa lead
23:10 Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2: Rangel late show gets Clement era off to winning start
23:05 Stoke City 2 Watford 0: Shawcross and Crouch end winless run
22:54 Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3: Giroud completes incredible comeback
22:45 Phelan leaves Hull City
19:33 Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing
19:20 Four Chelsea fans get suspended jail terms for Paris Metro incident
18:55 Roma to evaluate Vermaelen calf injury on daily basis
18:06 Leicester reach agreement for Ndidi transfer
18:03 Zenit confirm Witsel Tianjin Quanjian transfer
17:53 Jese left out of PSG friendly squad as transfer speculation mounts
17:53 Conte: Adapting to Premier League not easy
17:28 Zidane: Not winning FIFA prize would be perfectly reasonable
17:15 Clement named Swansea City boss
16:56 Tottenham don´t want to be that team - Kane vows to stop Chelsea´s history bid
16:49 Ronaldo rested for Sevilla clash
16:40 West Ham appeal against Feghouli red card
15:39 Payet has ´no interest´ in Marseille return, claims Leboeuf
15:21 Conte thrilled with Costa contribution after wantaway wobble
13:46 Zidane swats away speculation surrounding James, Pepe and Morata
12:50 Subasic knows the problem at PSG: No Ibra, no party!
12:39 Bayern confirm Gerland as Clement´s replacement under Ancelotti
12:19 Madrid defender Pepe out with calf injury
12:14 Voller ´cannot imagine´ selling Hernandez, but wants improvement
11:41 PSG confirm Draxler capture
11:10 Manchester United fan passes away after collapsing at West Ham
11:04 And I said, what about, breakfast with...Toure? Gerrard and Kolo reunited
09:55 Costa: 2017 will be my year
09:32 ´Cristiano, Messi or Bale are not asked´ - Griezmann snaps at questions on future
09:05 Wenger criticises ´uneven´ fixture schedule
08:18 Juventus complete Rincon signing
05:32 Iwobi: Giroud scorpion kick one of the best I´ve seen live
04:56 Failure to sign Zaza final straw for Prandelli at Valencia
03:23 Bilic: Payet will definitely stay at West Ham
01:43 Docherty: If Mourinho were made of chocolate, he´d eat himself
00:52 Van´t Schip resigns as Melbourne City head coach

Monday 2 January

23:33 Barcelona welcome back MSN ahead of Athletic clash
23:30 Mike Dean guessed and got it wrong, says former ref Halsey
21:45 A film with a happy ending - Emotional Jesus bids farewell to Palmeiras
21:36 Manchester United march to best run since Ferguson era
21:21 Mourinho: We´re the champion of wrong decisions
21:18 Jones made a meal of Feghouli red, says seething Bilic
21:15 Match-changer Rashford: I was just following Mourinho´s orders!
21:10 Neville leads pundits´ criticism of referee Dean after Feghouli red card
21:07 Koeman expects Everton transfer activity but backs youngster Davies to shine
20:49 10 against 12 but still fighting - Sagna blasts referee but hails City spirit
20:38 Moyes: Klopp should see what it´s like at the bottom of the league!
20:10 Klopp has good news for Liverpool fans after Sturridge fears
20:09 West Ham 0 Manchester United 2: Mata, Ibrahimovic break 10-man resistance
20:05 Lee plays down Messi comparisons
19:55 Dyche: Sagna deserved a red card for Boyd kick
19:38 Burnley confirm Barton arrival
19:36 Koeman delighted with super-sub Valencia as late show sees off Southampton
19:19 Pulis gets West Brom in shape
18:58 Prickly Pep refuses to discuss Fernandinho dismissal
18:52 Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career
18:46 Frustrated Klopp questions refereeing decision after Sunderland draw
18:24 Henrik Larsson´s son signs for NEC
18:09 Everton 3 Southampton 0: Valencia-inspired late show downs hapless Saints
18:04 Manchester City 2 Burnley 1: Substitute Aguero bails out Guardiola´s 10 men
18:03 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2: Defoe´s penalty double earns valuable point
17:52 West Brom 3 Hull City 1: Tigers suffer more away-day woe
17:28 Benfica willing to play hard ball with Manchester United over Lindelof
17:11 Emery hopes for Di Maria improvement
16:48 Ramos expects to miss Sevilla clash
16:38 Leicester clean sheet delights Ranieri
15:37 Team News: Aguero, Silva left out as Guardiola makes changes for Man City
15:26 Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0: Champions´ wait for away win goes on
14:54 Clement given permission to discuss Swansea job
14:53 Besiktas sign free agent Babel
14:53 Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea´s Mikel
14:45 Juanfran to stay in midfield as Carrasco adds to Simeone´s injury concerns
14:18 Ghana without Asamoah for Africa Cup of Nations
13:01 Ter Stegen suggests Barca exit was near
12:55 Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
12:40 A-League Review: Berisha makes history as Victory cruise
12:24 Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
12:14 Emery considering Jese´s PSG future
11:45 Real Madrid loanee Vallejo working for Bernabeu dream
10:50 Witsel opts for China over Juventus in ´very difficult decision´
10:02 Pogba only just getting started, says Herrera
09:26 Tiny penalty area sees groundsmen caught offside
09:02 Eriksen claims Tottenham are better than last season
07:42 Difficult for Sunderland to attract players, laments Moyes
06:10 Phoenix appoint Buckingham, Greenacre as co-coaches
05:46 Ibrahimovic´s New Year´s resolution: More assists
02:01 Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback
00:54 ´I make them eat their balls´ - Ibrahimovic hits back at critics
00:36 Wijnaldum wants Promes at Liverpool
00:16 Diego Costa: I was about to leave Chelsea

Facebook