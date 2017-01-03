Wenger criticises ´uneven´ fixture schedule

Arsene Wenger is likely to make several changes to his Arsenal side for Tuesday's trip to Bournemouth as the Frenchman bemoans the "uneven" Premier League schedule.

Having taken the Gunners job in 1996, Wenger has long been used to the traditionally busy fixture list over the festive period, but feels this season has been tougher on some sides than others.

Wenger's men visit the Vitality Stadium, their third outing in nine days, with an FA Cup third-round tie at Preston North End to come on Saturday.

Chelsea's visit to Tottenham on Wednesday will be their third game in 10 days, while in contrast, Southampton's trio of fixtures have been played over just six.

"The differences in rest period are unbelievable in terms of all the teams," said Wenger.

"In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I've seen. I don't really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures.

"We have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games, but some teams have more luck than others.

"We go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs. We are privileged in our job; we get a lot of money to play football and sometimes it goes for you and sometimes against you."

Jack Wilshere, on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, is ineligible to play and Wenger confirmed there had been no discussions with the midfielder over a new contract at Emirates Stadium.