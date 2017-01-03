Ronaldo rested for Sevilla clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Real Madrid squad for the home leg against Sevilla in Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 encounter.

The 31-year-old is thought to have been given extra rest and is expected to return to action for Sunday's LaLiga match against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's omission comes despite Gareth Bale having yet to recover from an ankle injury and Lucas Vazquez also out of action due to a muscular problem.

Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are the recognised forwards in Zinedine Zidane's 19-man squad.

Centre-back duo Sergio Ramos and Pepe will also miss out but Zidane stressed on Tuesday that he does not regret fielding the club captain during their victorious Club World Cup campaign last month.

"That's the way it is," he said of Ramos' muscle concern. "Before the game [against Kashima Antlers in the final] Sergio felt he could play and he played in the qualifying matches also.





"He's training now on the side of the pitch, not with the group, but he's close and he's much better and very soon he'll be back training with the team."

Madrid take on Jorge Sampaoli's side in the capital before they travel for the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 12.