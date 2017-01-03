Napoli confirm Pavoletti signing

Napoli have confirmed the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti from fellow Serie A side Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €13million.
The 28-year-old has been training with Maurizio Sarri's team ahead of the completion of his switch from Ivan Juric's side.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took to Twitter earlier on Tuesday to suggest that the deal was done, writing "welcome Leonardo", and the club have since announced the conclusion of the deal.
"Napoli confirm the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti," they said in a statement. "The striker, who was playing with Genoa, has signed a contract and he has chosen number 32."
Pavoletti posted a lengthy goodbye message to Genoa fans through his Facebook and Instagram channels.
"I say goodbye to Genoa after two intense, happy years, full of excitement, enthusiasm and hard work," he wrote.
"I thank the president, the club, the coach (past and present), team-mates, the fans, the shop workers, the gardeners, the caretakers of the sport centre and the stadium...
"I'm grateful for every word, criticism, compliment, pat on the back and smile you have given me.
"I was born by the sea, in Livorno. I was born again by the sea, in Genoa. Now I'll find another sea, for another adventure."
Pavoletti has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this term despite struggling with injury problems.
His arrival is expected to hasten the departure of Manolo Gabbiadini, who has been linked with Stoke City and Sampdoria.
Ciao. Una parola semplice, come me. Dico Ciao al Genoa e a Genova dopo due anni intensi, felici, carichi di emozioni, entusiasmo e tanto lavoro. Ricordo gli inizi. Gennaio 2015. Ero a casa, a Livorno. D'improvviso una telefonata: "Domani vieni a Milano, si firma per il Genoa". Non ho dormito la notte per l'emozione. Sono arrivato in punta di piedi, pronto a mettermi al servizio del mister e della squadra. I primi tempi in panchina sono stati duri. Poi il gol al Parma: ricordo la gioia, la mia prima esultanza in rossoblu, la consapevolezza che il lavoro paga. Sempre. Da quel momento i ricordi diventano un puzzle di facce, sorrisi, autografi, allenamenti, amici, sconfitte, vittorie, tristezza, entusiasmo, parole, gol. Ora questa storia è giunta ai titoli di coda. Ma non l'amore per questa città e questa maglia. Gli amori non finiscono, cambiano forma. Oggi io sono chiamato ad una nuova avventura, ma non dimentico coloro a cui ho voluto bene e che me ne hanno voluto perché sono parte di me. Nella vita a tutti capita di cambiare lavoro, di cambiare azienda, di partire per nuove esperienze, non è diverso per me. Nella vita capita anche di sbagliare a parlare: se alcune dichiarazioni hanno offeso o illuso qualcuno, mi scuso. Ma non esiste alcun tradimento. Solo un cambiamento, che non giustifica il rancore, le minacce e gli insulti che qualcuno mi ha rivolto. È il percorso di tutti: strade che si dividono; una nuova tifoseria da abbracciare, calda come quella rossoblù e amica da sempre di quella genoana; compagni di viaggio che si salutano, per poi rincontrarsi, un giorno, chissà. Chiudo ringraziando tutti. Grazie al Presidente, alla società, al mister (presente e passato), ai compagni di squadra, ai tifosi, ai magazzinieri, ai giardinieri, ai custodi del centro sportivo e dello stadio... Vi sono grato per ogni parola, critica, complimento, pacca sulla spalla e sorriso che mi avete donato. Sono nato al mare, a Livorno. Sono rinato al mare, a Genova. Ora ritroverò un altro mare. Per un'altra avventura.
